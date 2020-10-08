Vitality, OG advance to semis at IEM New York: Europe

Team Vitality and OG each recorded a sweep on Thursday to win their respective winners-bracket matches at the Intel Extreme Masters XV -- New York Online: Europe event.

Vitality dispatched Complexity Gaming in a Group A encounter after posting a 16-8 win on Mirage and 19-16 victory on Dust II.

Mathieu “zywOo” Herbaut had 61 kills and a plus-27 kills-to-death differential to pace Vitality, who advanced to the semifinals of the playoffs.

Kristian “k0nfig” Wienecke notched 50 kills and a plus-6 kills-to-death differential for Complexity Gaming, who will square off against Fnatic in a decider match on Friday. The winner of that encounter will also advance to the semifinals.

OG toppled FaZe Clan in a Group B tilt after securing a 16-12 win on Dust II and 16-11 victory on Overpass.

Valdemar “valde” Bjorn Vangsa had 50 kills and a plus-21 kills-to-death differential for OG, who advanced to the semifinals of the playoffs.

Markus “Kjaerbye” Kjaerbye had 39 kills, an even kills-to-death differential for FaZe, who will face BIG in a decider match on Friday. The winner of that encounter will also advance to the semifinals.

The eight-team, $140,000 tournament kicked off Tuesday in the pursuit of the $70,000 top prize in the two double-elimination format groups. All matches are best-of-three until Sunday’s best-of-five grand final.

Intel Extreme Masters XV -- New York Online: Europe prize pool with money in USD and Pro Tour points:

1. TBD -- $70,000, 400 points

2. TBD -- $30,000, 275 points

3-4. TBD -- $12,000, 140 points

5-6. TBD -- $5,000, 70 points

7-8. G2 Esports, Heroic -- $3,000, 0 points

Standings through Thursday:

Group A

1. Team Vitality, 2-0

T2, Coimplexity Gaming, 1-1

T2. Fnatic, 1-1

4. G2 Esports, 0-2

Group B

1. OG, 2-0

T2. BIG, 1-1

T2. FaZe Clan, 1-1

4. Heroic, 0-2

--Field Level Media