Heroic, BIG drawn in same group for IEM New York: Europe

Two of the top five teams in HLTV.org’s Counter-Strike: Global Offensive world rankings were drawn Wednesday into the same group for the Intel Extreme Masters XV - New York Online: Europe event.

No. 2 Heroic and No. 5 BIG will be joined in Group B by No. 12 OG and No. 15 FaZe Clan when play begins Tuesday. Group A will include No. 3 Team Vitality, No. 7 G2 Esports, No. 10 Complexity Gaming and No. 13 Fnatic.

The eight-team, $140,000 European division will feature a double-elimination group stage, with the top two from each group advancing to the semifinals of the single-elimination playoffs. The best-of-five final is scheduled for Oct. 11, with the winner pocketing $70,000. All other matches will be best-of-three.

While the European clubs will be competing strictly for prize money, the 12-team, $60,000 North American division and the 12-team, $50,000 Commonwealth of Independent States division also will have Regional Major Rankings (RMR) points at stake on the road to the Rio Major.

In the North American competition, world No. 1 Evil Geniuses are joined in Group A by No. 4 FURIA Esports, Triumph, New England Whalers, ImPerium Esports and Rebirth Esports. Group B consists of No. 6 Team Liquid, No. 11 100 Thieves, No. 18 Chaos Esports Club, Team One, RBG Esports and Mythic.

The North American event will follow the same format as the European event. In addition to receiving $25,000, the North American winner will get 2500 RMR points and a berth in the Intel Extreme Masters Season XV - Global Challenge, scheduled for Dec. 15-20.

The CIS format will be slightly different thanks to a larger field. The 12 teams are divided into two six-team groups. The winner of each group will advance to the playoff semifinals while the second- and third-place teams in each group will move into the playoff quarterfinals.

The CIS champion will receive $20,000 and 2500 RMR points.

No. 8 Natus Vincere will be joined in Group A of the CIS event by No. 24 forZe, No. 27 Virtus.pro, No. 30 Espada, K23 and Cyber Legacy. No. 19 Team Spirit, No. 29 Gambit Youngsters, HellRaisers, Winstrike Team, Nemiga Gaming and Ethereal form Group B.

