FURIA book spot in grand finals at IEM New York: NA

FURIA Esports booked their place in the grand finals of the Intel Extreme Masters XV -- New York Online: North America event on Friday, ousting Evil Geniuses in a 2-0 sweep.

FURIA opened with a 16-4 win on Nuke followed by a 16-13 victory on Train. They await the winner of Saturday’s semifinal matchup between 100 Thieves and Team One.

Kaike “KSCERATO” Cerato led FURIA with 48 kills and a plus-22 kill-death differential. He was supported by teammates Yuri “yuurih” Santos, who had 41 kills, and Andrei “arT” Piovezan with 38 kills.

Evil Geniuses, led by Vincent “Brehze” Cayonte with 38 kills, will play for third place on Sunday.

In other action Friday, Team Liquid swept the New England Whalers 2-0 in their match for fifth place. Liquid got out front with a 16-13 victory on Inferno before wrapping it up with a 16-6 win on Dust II.

Liquid was led by Jonathan “EliGE” Jablonowski, who had 48 kills and a plus-12 kill-death differential. Russel “Twistzz” Van Dulken was next with 46 kills and a plus-13 differential.

All matches are best-of-three except for the Sunday final, which is best-of-five. The champion will earn $25,000 and a berth in the $500,000 IEM XV Global Challenge, Dec. 15-20, in Cologne, Germany.

The $60,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event began with 12 teams.

IEM XV - New York Online: NA standings, prize money:

1st -- $25,000

2nd -- $10,000

3rd -- $5,000

4th -- $5,000

5th - Team Liquid, $3,000

6th - New England Whalers, $3,000

7th-8th - Triumph, Chaos Esports Club, $2,000

9th-10th - Rebirth Esports, Mythic, $1,500

11th-12th - ImPerium Esports, RBG Esports, $1,000

--Field Level Media