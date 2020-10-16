oNe, FURIA ease into semifinals at IEM New York: NA

Team oNe barely got out of group play to face the New England Whalers in the quarterfinals of the Intel Extreme Masters XV -- New York Online: North America event, but Thursday night’s match turned into a rout after a double-overtime win on Nuke, 22-19, got things started.

Team oNe followed with a 16-7 drubbing on Train to advance to the semifinals and a match with 100 Thieves, the Group B winner who received a bye into the semis.

Matheus “prt” Scuvero led oNe -- the last team to make it out of Group B -- with 56 kills and a plus-17 kill-death differential. He was followed closely by teammates Mario “malbsMd” Samayoa of Guatemala with 55 kills and Matheus “pesadelo” Panisset with 50 kills.

The United States’ Brandon “BOOBIE” Roberts topped the Whalers with 51 kills and a minus-1 K-D differential.

Team oNe lost to 100 Thieves 2-0 on Saturday, but the match was close, 16-14 on Vertigo and 16-12 on Inferno.

In the day’s earlier match, FURIA Esports edged Team Liquid 2-1 thanks to a 16-13 victory on the final map, Vertigo. FURIA had to overcome a double-overtime 22-19 loss on Inferno by coming back to take Mirage 19-16 in overtime before the Vertigo win.

Henrique “HEN1” Teles was dominant for FURIA’s all-Brazilian roster, piling up 94 kills and a plus-31 K-D differential. The United States’ Jonathan “EliGE” Jablonowski led Liquid with 86 kills and a plus-15 K-D differential.

FURIA will take on Group A winner Evil Geniuses in the semifinals. FURIA handed the Geniuses their only group loss, 2-0 on Saturday, prevailing 16-12 on Nuke, 16-7 on Overpass.

The Evil Geniuses-FURIA semifinal will be played Friday, and the 100 Thieves-Team oNe semifinal is scheduled for Saturday. All matches are best-of-three except for the Sunday final, which is best-of-five. The champion will earn $25,000 and a berth in the $500,000 IEM XV Global Challenge, Dec. 15-20 in Cologne, Germany.

The $60,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event began with 12 teams.

--Field Level Media