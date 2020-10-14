EG, 100 Thieves win groups at IEM New York: NA

Evil Geniuses and 100 Thieves swept to wins Wednesday and clinched first place in their groups at the Intel Extreme Masters XV - New York Online: North America event.

Evil Geniuses (4-1) produced a 2-0 victory over ImPerium Esports (0-5) to claim the top spot in Group A on a tiebreaker. The New England Whalers posted a 2-0 win over FURIA Esports to leave both teams level with Evil Geniuses at 4-1, but the Whalers and FURIA have to settle for quarterfinal playoff berths while EG head straight to the semifinals.

The last Group A match saw Triumph (2-3) register a 2-1 decision over Rebirth Esports (1-4).

In Group B, 100 Thieves (4-1) handled Mythic (1-4) by a 2-0 count while Team Liquid (4-1) recorded a 2-0 win over RBG Esports (0-5). 100 Thieves got the top spot thanks to a head-to-head win over Liquid.

Team One (3-2) got past Chaos Esports Club (3-2) by a 2-1 margin to claim third place in Group B and a quarterfinal spot.

The $60,000 North American division of the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event featured 12 teams divided into two groups for round-robin play. Each group winner advances to the semifinals of the single-elimination playoffs, while the second- and third-place teams move into the playoff quarterfinals.

All matches are best-of-three except for the Sunday final. The champion will earn $25,000 and a berth in the $500,000 IEM XV Global Challenge, Dec. 15-20 in Cologne, Germany.

Evil Geniuses enjoyed the day’s biggest blowout, winning by a 16-1 margin on both Mirage and Inferno. The United States’ Ethan “Ethan” Arnold logged 43 kills and a plus-31 kill-death differential for Evil Geniuses. The United States’ Carter “CarterJ” Richardson had 18 kills and a minus-15 K-D differential for ImPerium.

The Whalers topped FURIA 16-9 on Mirage, and 16-14 on Nuke. The United States’ Brandon “BOOBIE” Roberts produced 44 kills and a plus-9 K-D differential for New England. Henrique “HEN1” Teles finished with 45 kills and a plus-11 K-D differential for FURIA’s all-Brazilian roster.

Triumph sandwiched a 16-8 win on Dust II and a 16-6 victory on Inferno around a 19-16 overtime loss to Rebirth on Nuke. Canada’s Kaleb “moose” Jayne amassed 85 kills and a plus-34 K-D differential for Triumph. The United States’ Ali “phantom” Sachs had 56 kills and a plus-1 K-D differential for Rebirth.

100 Thieves downed Mythic 16-8 on Vertigo, 16-9 on Inferno behind 45 kills from New Zealand’s Sean “Gratisfaction” Kaiwai. Australia’s Justin “jks” Savage produced a team-best plus-15 K-D differential. Mythic received 39 kills and an even K-D differential from the United States’ Eric “adreN” Hoag.

Liquid turned in matching 16-10 victories over RBG on Inferno and Overpass. The United States’ Michael “Grim” Wince had 53 kills and a plus-22 K-D differential for Liquid. Canada’s Jadan “HexT” Postma and the United States’ Josh “pwny” VanGorder each notched 34 kills and a minus-2 K-D differential for RBG.

Chaos opened with a 16-8 win over Team One on Nuke, but Team One rallied to claim Dust II 19-15 in overtime before prevailing 16-10 on Mirage. Brazil’s Bruno “b4rtiN” Camara led Team One with 72 kills and a plus-26 K-D differential. The United States’ Erick “Xeppaa” Bach had 69 kills and a plud-6 K-D differential for Chaos.

The playoffs begin Thursday with FURIA Esports opposing Team Liquid for the right to oppose Evil Geniuses in the semifinals. In the other quarterfinal, the New England Whalers will square off with Team One, vying for a semifinal berth spot opposite 100 Thieves.

Intel Extreme Masters XV - New York Online: North America final group standings, with won-loss record and map differential

Group A

1. Evil Geniuses, 4-1, +83

2. New England Whalers, 4-1, +27

3. FURIA Esports, 4-1, +42

4. Triumph, 2-3, +6

5. Rebirth Esports, 1-4, -50

6. ImPerium Esports, 0-5, -108

Group B

1. 100 Thieves, 4-1, +22

2. Team Liquid, 4-1, +58

3. Team One, 3-2, +8

4. Chaos Esports Club, 3-2, +42

5. Mythic, 1-4, -54

6. RBG Esports, 0-5, -76

--Field Level Media