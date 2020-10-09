EG, Liquid, Chaos win again at IEM New York: North America

Evil Geniuses, Team Liquid and Chaos Esports Club improved their records to 2-0 with one-sided wins Thursday in the Intel Extreme Masters XV -- New York Online: North America event.

In Group A, Evil Geniuses rolled to a 2-0 win over the New England Whalers (1-1). Group B featured a pair of 2-0 sweeps, Liquid handling Mythic (0-2), and Chaos toppling 100 Thieves (1-1).

In the day’s other match, Team One (1-1) pulled out a 2-1 victory over RBG Esports (0-2) in Group B.

The $60,000 North American division of the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event features 12 teams divided into two groups for round-robin play. Each group winner will advance to the semifinals of the single-elimination playoffs, while the second- and third-place teams will move into the playoff quarterfinals.

All matches are best-of-three except for the Oct. 18 final. The champion will earn $25,000 and a berth in the $500,000 IEM XV Global Challenge, Dec. 15-20 in Cologne, Germany.

Evil Geniuses downed the Whalers 16-11 on Mirage and 16-6 on Inferno. The star of the match was the United States’ Vincent “Brehze” Cayonte, who recorded 56 kills and a plus-30 kill-death differential for Evil Geniuses. The United States’ Brandon “BOOBIE” Roberts had 39 kills and a plus-6 K-D differential for New England.

Liquid demolished Mythic 16-3 on Mirage and 16-6 on Inferno behind 52 kills and a plus-28 K-D differential from the United States’ Jonathan “EliGE” Jablonowski. The United States’ Erik “fl0m” Flom finished with 30 kills and a minus-2 K-D differential for Mythic.

Chaos defeated 100 Thieves 16-7 on Nuke and 16-9 on Dust II. The United States’ Erick “Xeppaa” Bach produced 47 kills and a plus-16 K-D differential for Chaos. New Zealand’s Sean “Gratisfaction” Kaiwai had 37 kills for 100 Thieves, who received a team-best even K-D differential from Australia’s Justin “jks” Savage.

After RBG claimed Vertigo 16-14, One took Train 16-7 and Nuke 16-3 to escape with the victory. Brazil’s Bruno “b4rtiN” Camara topped One with 69 kills and a plus-29 K-D differential. Canada’s Jadan “HexT” Postma logged 62 kills and a plus-10 K-D differential for RBG.

Four matches are scheduled for Friday:

Group A

Evil Geniuses vs. FURIA Esports

Triumph vs. ImPerium Esports

Rebirth Esports vs. New England Whalers

Group B

Team Liquid vs. Chaos Esports Club

Intel Extreme Masters XV -- New York Online: North America standings, with won-loss record and map differential

Group A

T1. Evil Geniuses, 2-0, +38

T1. FURIA Esports, 2-0, +16

T3. Rebirth Esports, 1-1, +4

T3. New England Whalers, 1-1, -2

T5. Triumph, 0-2, -25

T5. ImPerium Esports, 0-2, -31

Group B

T1. Team Liquid, 2-0, +41

T1. Chaos Esports Club, 2-0, +33

T3. Team One, 1-1, +2

T3. 100 Thieves, 1-1, even

T5. RBG Esports, 0-2, -36

T5. Mythic, 0-2, -40

--Field Level Media