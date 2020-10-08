FURIA earn tight win in IEM New York: North America

FURIA Esports pulled out a 2-1 win over Triumph on Wednesday, becoming the first team with two wins in the Intel Extreme Masters XV - New York Online: North America event.

FURIA (2-0) sit atop Group A, a half-game ahead of two teams that were idle Wednesday, Evil Geniuses (1-0) and the New England Whalers (1-0). Triumph (0-2) dropped into a tie for last place.

In Group B action Wednesday, Team Liquid (1-0) earned a 2-0 victory over Team One (0-1), and Chaos Esports Club (1-0) swept to a 2-0 win over Mythic (0-1).

The $60,000 North American division of the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event features 12 teams divided into two groups for round-robin play. Each group winner will advance to the semifinals of the single-elimination playoffs, while the second- and third-place teams will move into the playoff quarterfinals.

All matches are best-of-three except for the Oct. 18 final. The champion will earn $25,000 and a berth in the $500,000 IEM XV Global Challenge, Dec. 15-20 in Cologne, Germany.

FURIA needed two overtimes to top Triumph on Mirage before Triumph rallied for a 16-7 decision on Inferno. FURIA won eight of the first nine rounds on the decisive third map, Train, but Triumph pulled level at 8-8. The final eight rounds all went FURIA’s way, resulting in a 16-8 score.

Vinicius “VINI” Figueiredo paced FURIA’s all-Brazilian roster with 68 kills and a plus-7 kill-death differential. The United States’ Paytyn “junior” Johnson logged 77 kills and a plus-21 K-D differential for Triumph.

Rebirth sandwiched 16-6 wins over ImPerium on Mirage and Inferno around a 16-14 setback on Overpass. ImPerium trailed 13-2 on the middle map before taking 14 of the final 15 rounds.

The United States’ Zack “XotiC” Elshani was Rebirth’s leader with 66 kills and a plus-21 K-D differential. Reece “Wilky” Wilkerson, also from the United States, had 57 kills and a minus-3 K-D differential for ImPerium.

Liquid cruised past One 16-8 on Dust II, 16-6 on Overpass. The United States’ Jonathan “EliGE” Jablonowski finished with 48 kills and a plus-20 K-D differential for Liquid while Bruno “b4rtiN” Camara had 33 kills and a minus-4 K-D differential for One.

Chaos got past Mythic 16-8 on Inferno, 16-7 on Mirage. Collin “wrath” McSweegan of the United States amassed 46 kills and a plus-19 K-D differential for Chaos. The United States’ Eric “adreN” Hoag had 37 kills and a plus-2 K-D differential for Mythic.

Four matches are scheduled for Thursday:

Group A

Evil Geniuses vs. New England Whalers

Group B

Team Liquid vs. Mythic

100 Thieves vs. Chaos Esports Club

Team One vs. RBG Esports

Intel Extreme Masters XV - New York Online: North America standings, with won-loss record and map differential

Group A

1. FURIA Esports, 2-0, +16

T2. Evil Geniuses, 1-0, +23

T2. New England Whalers, 1-0, +13

4. Rebirth Esports, 1-1, +4

T5. Triumph, 0-2, -25

T5. ImPerium Esports, 0-2, -31

Group B

T1. Team Liquid, 1-0, +18

T1. Chaos Esports Club, 1-0, +17

T1. 100 Thieves, 1-0, +16

T4. RBG Esports, 0-1, -16

T4. Mythic, 0-1, -17

T4. Team One, 0-1, -18

--Field Level Media