FURIA, Liquid move atop groups in IEM New York: NA

FURIA Esports defeated Evil Geniuses 2-0 and Team Liquid downed Chaos Esports Club 2-0 on Friday in showdowns for the group-stage leads at the Intel Extreme Masters XV - New York Online: North America event.

FURIA (3-0) now sits atop Group A while Liquid (3-0) leads Group B. Evil Geniuses (2-1) and Chaos Esports Club (2-1) are one game back in Groups A and B, respectively.

Two other matches were played Friday, both in Group A. Triumph (1-2) earned a 2-0 win over ImPerium Esports (0-3), and the New England Whalers (2-1) posted a 2-1 victory over Rebirth Esports (1-2).

The $60,000 North American division of the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event features 12 teams divided into two groups for round-robin play. Each group winner will advance to the semifinals of the single-elimination playoffs, while the second- and third-place teams will move into the playoff quarterfinals.

All matches are best-of-three except for the Oct. 18 final. The champion will earn $25,000 and a berth in the $500,000 IEM XV Global Challenge, Dec. 15-20 in Cologne, Germany.

FURIA opened with a 16-12 win over Evil Geniuses on Nuke, then closed the match with a 16-7 decision on Overpass. Vinicius “VINI” Figueiredo paced FURIA’s all-Brazilian lineup with 51 kills and a plus-19 kill-death differential. Bulgaria’s Tsvetelin “CeRq” Dimitrov finished with 36 kills and a minus-5 K-D differential for Evil Geniuses.

Liquid pulled away from an 11-11 tie against Chaos to take Nuke 16-12, then finished off the match with a 16-14 win on Dust II. The United States’ Jonathan “EliGE” Jablonowski led Liquid with 52 kills and a plus-15 K-D differential. The United States’ Erick “Xeppaa” Bach notched 45 kills and a plus-1 K-D differential for Chaos.

Triumph enjoyed the day’s most one-sided match, dispatching ImPerium 16-2 on Overpass and 16-5 on Mirage. Canada’s Erik “penny” Penny amassed 47 kills and a plus-34 K-D differential for Triumph. ImPerium’s Reece “Wilky” Wilkerson of the United States had 26 kills and a minus-9 K-D differential.

The Whalers captured Overpass 16-13 before Rebirth pulled level thanks to a 19-16 overtime win on Mirage. The decisive third map, Inferno, went to New England by a 16-5 count. Canada’s Jonathan “djay” Dallal racked up 78 kills and a plus-19 K-D differential for the Whalers. The United States’ Zack “XotiC” Elshani compiled 74 kills and a plus-12 K-D differential for Rebirth.

Four matches are scheduled for Saturday:

Group A

Evil Geniuses vs. Rebirth Esports

FURIA Esports vs. ImPerium Esports

Group B

100 Thieves vs. Team One

RBG Esports vs. Mythic

Intel Extreme Masters XV - New York Online: North America standings, with won-loss record and map differential

Group A

1. FURIA Esports, 3-0, +29

T2. Evil Geniuses, 2-1, +25

T2. New England Whalers, 2-1, +9

T4. Triumph, 1-2, even

T4. Rebirth Esports, 1-2, -7

6. ImPerium Esports, 0-4, -56

Group B

1. Team Liquid, 3-0, +47

2. Chaos Esports Club, 2-1, +27

T3. Team One, 1-1, +2

T3. 100 Thieves, 1-1, even

T5. RBG Esports, 0-2, -36

T5. Mythic, 0-2, -40

--Field Level Media