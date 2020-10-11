FURIA remain perfect at IEM New York: NA

FURIA Esports strengthened their grip on first place in Group A, while 100 Thieves and Evil Geniuses remained at one loss apiece as play continued Saturday at the Intel Extreme Masters XV -- New York Online: North America event.

FURIA had little trouble with ImPerium Esports (0-4), dropping 10 rounds total in winning 2-0 to improve to 4-0. FURIA are the only team be 4-0 in either group. EG (3-1) kept pace with an even more dominant sweep of Rebirth Esports (1-3), while 100 Thieves improved to 2-1 and moved within a game of first-place Team Liquid in Group B with a sweep of Team oNe (1-2).

Mythic (1-2) swept RBG Esports (0-3) in a battle of Group B winless teams in the day’s other match.

The $60,000 North American division of the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event features 12 teams divided into two groups for round-robin play. Each group winner will advance to the semifinals of the single-elimination playoffs, while the second- and third-place teams will move into the playoff quarterfinals.

All matches are best-of-three except for the Oct. 18 final. The champion will earn $25,000 and a berth in the $500,000 IEM XV Global Challenge, Dec. 15-20 in Cologne, Germany.

On Saturday, FURIA were never threatened in winning 16-1 on Overpass to start. On Inferno, ImPerium battled back from down 4-0 to tie it at 5-5, then climbed to within 10-9 before FURIA won the final six rounds. Kaike “KSCERATO” Cerato led all-Brazilian FURIA with 24 kills and a plus-10 kill-death differential, while Reece “Wilky” Wilkerson led the all-U.S. ImPerium squad with a match-high 27 kills and a plus-8 differential.

EG throttled Rebirth to stay a game back of FURIA, winning 16-3 on Train and 16-1 on Inferno. Vincent “Brehze” Cayonte led EG with 44 kills and a plus-34, as every member of the team had a positive differential. The best differential for Rebirth, on the other hand, was a minus-16 by Kevin “4pack” Przypasniak and Canadian Sebastian “retchy” Tropiano, each of whom led the team with 18 kills.

In Group B, 100 Thieves fought back from down 7-3 and then 12-8 to close within 14-12 of Team oNe, then won the final four rounds to win Vertigo 16-14. Then on Inferno, 100 Thieves took an 11-4 lead into the half, then withstood a Team oNe rally to win 16-12. This was another match in which every player on the winning side had a positive differential, with Norway’s Joakim “jkaem” Myrbostad leading 100 Thieves with 49 kills and a plus-10 differential. Bruno “b4rtiN” Camara of Brazil paced Team oNe with 42 kills and a plus-2.

Mythic picked up their first win of the season with a 16-12 win on Train and 16-9 win on Vertigo to sweep RBG. Americans Kaitlin “Keiti” Boop (46 kills, plus-17 differential) and Eric “adreN” Hoag (45 kills, plus-17) led the way for Mythic -- which also had all players with plus differential. Josh “pwny” VanGorder led RBG with 37 kills and a minus-7.

Group A will have only one match Sunday, Triumph (1-2) vs. the 2-1 New England Whalers. Six teams will be in action in Group B, with 100 Thieves turning around to play 3-0 Team Liquid to highlight the day. Team oNe will play Mythic and Chaos Esports Club (2-1) will face RBG.

Intel Extreme Masters XV -- New York Online: North America standings, with won-loss record and map differential

Group A

1. FURIA Esports, 4-0, +51

2. Evil Geniuses, 3-1, +53

3. New England Whalers, 2-1, +9

4. Rebirth Esports, 1-3, -35

5. Triumph, 1-2, even

6. ImPerium Esports, 0-4, -78

Group B

1. Team Liquid, 3-0, +47

T2. 100 Thieves, 2-1, +6

T2. Chaos Esports Club, 2-1, +27

T4. Mythic, 1-2, -29

T4. Team One, 1-2, -4

6. RBG Esports, 0-3, -47

