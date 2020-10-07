IEM New York: North America opens with 4 sweeps

Evil Geniuses trounced Triumph in a two-map sweep Tuesday on the opening day of the Intel Extreme Masters XV - New York Online: North America event.

The New England Whalers and FURIA Esports joined Evil Geniuses in producing 2-0 sweeps in Group A. In the lone Group B match of the day, 100 Thieves routed RBG Esports 2-0.

The $60,000 North American division of the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event features 12 teams divided into two groups for round-robin play. Each group winner will advance to the semifinals of the single-elimination playoffs, while the second- and third-place teams will move into the playoff quarterfinals.

All matches are best-of-three except for the Oct. 18 final. The champion will earn $25,000 and a berth in the $500,000 IEM XV Global Challenge, Dec. 15-20 in Cologne, Germany.

Evil Geniuses downed Triumph 16-5 on Overpass and 16-4 on Inferno. The United States’ Vincent “Brehze” Cayonte topped Evil Geniuses with 43 kills and a plus-28 kill-death differential. Canada’s Erik “penny” Penny recorded 27 kills and a minus-8 K-D differential for Triumph.

The Whalers beat ImPerium Esports 16-10 on Train and 16-9 on Overpass. Canada’s Jonathan “djay” Dallal and the United States’ Josh “PwnAlone” Pigue each had 45 kills for the Whalers, and PwnAlone produced a team-best plus-12 K-D differential. The United States’ Ian “heretic” Carfora was ImPerium’s leader with 36 kills and a level K-D differential.

FURIA handled Rebirth Esports 16-12 on Mirage and 16-6 on Inferno. Andrei “arT” Piovezan led FURIA’s all-Brazilian squad with 50 kills while he and teammate Yuri “yuurih” Santos each had a plus-9 K-D differential. Canada’s Sebastian “retchy” Tropiano paced Rebirth with 45 kills and a plus-5 K-D differential.

100 Thieves defeated RBG 16-12 on Nuke and 16-4 on Vertigo. Norway’s Joakim “jkaem” Myrbostad logged 41 kills for 100 Thieves, who got a plus-11 K-D differential from Australia’s Aaron “AZR” Ward. The United States’ Josh “pwny” VanGorder wound up with 35 kills and a minus-1 K-D differential for RBG.

Four matches are scheduled for Wednesday:

Group A

FURIA Esports vs. Triumph

Rebirth Esports vs. ImPerium Esports

Group B

Team Liquid vs. Team One

Chaos Esports Club vs. Mythic

Intel Extreme Masters XV - New York Online: North America standings, with won-loss record and map differential

Group A

T1. Evil Geniuses, 1-0, +23

T1. FURIA Esports, 1-0, +14

T1. New England Whalers, 1-0, +13

T4. ImPerium Esports, 0-1, -13

T4. Rebirth Esports, 0-1, -14

T4. Triumph, 0-1, -23

Group B

1. 100 Thieves, 1-0, +16

T2. Chaos Esports Club, 0-0, even

T2. Mythic, 0-0, even

T2. Team Liquid, 0-0, even

T2. Team One, 0-0, even

6. RBG Esports, 0-1, -16

--Field Level Media