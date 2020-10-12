Logjam atop Group B at IEM New York: NA

100 Thieves topped Team Liquid on Sunday to not only hand Liquid their first loss but also create a logjam atop Group B with one day left in group play at the Intel Extreme Masters XV -- New York Online: North America event.

In using a reverse sweep to take down Liquid, 100 Thieves helped create a three-way tie for first in the group as both clubs, along with Chaos Esports Club, sit at 3-1. Chaos topped RBG Esports (0-4) 2-0. In the day’s other Group B match, Team oNe (2-2) beat Mythic (1-3) thanks to their own reverse sweep. The New England Whalers (3-1) swept Triumph (1-3) in Sunday’s only Group A match.

The $60,000 North American division of the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event features 12 teams divided into two groups for round-robin play. Each group winner will advance to the semifinals of the single-elimination playoffs, while the second- and third-place teams will move into the playoff quarterfinals.

All matches are best-of-three except for the Oct. 18 final. The champion will earn $25,000 and a berth in the $500,000 IEM XV Global Challenge, Dec. 15-20 in Cologne, Germany.

Entering the day unbeaten, Liquid looked like they were headed to 4-0 after beating 100 Thieves 16-7 on Nuke. But 100 Thieves responded by winning 10 of the first 12 rounds on Vertigo en route to a 16-11 win. In the deciding map, neither team held a lead greater than two rounds until 100 Thieves won four straight rounds to end the match, winning 16-11. Norway’s Joakim “jkaem” Myrbostad led 100 Thieves with 71 kills while Australian Justin “jks” Savage had a match-high plus-22 kill-death differential. Canadian Keith “NAF” Markovic led Liquid with 59 kills and a plus-12.

Chaos had a much easier time in their match, beating RBG 16-8 on Inferno and 16-7 on Mirage. American Collin “wrath” McSweegan led the way with 46 kills and a plus-20, while countryman Josh “pwny” VanGorder led RBG with 31 kills and a minus-2 (no RBG players had a positive differential).

Team oNe dropped Overpass 16-13 to open their match against Mythic, but answered with a 16-10 win on Mirage and a 16-9 win on Train to take the match. Mario “malbsMd” Samayoa of Guatemala and Bruno “b4rtiN” Camara of Brazil each had a plus-11 for Team oNe, with malbsMd leading the way with 66 kills. American Kaitlin “Keiti” Boop led Mythic with 65 kills and a plus-8.

In the Group A match, the Whalers won on Overpass 16-10 before edging Triumph in overtime on Inferno, winning 22-19. The Whalers got 57 kills and a plus-20 (both the top marks of the match) from Canada’s Jonathan “djay” Dallal. Alan “Shakezullah” Hardeman of the United States led Triumph with 47 kills and a plus-4.

Group play ends Tuesday with all 12 teams in action.

Intel Extreme Masters XV -- New York Online: North America schedule

Tuesday

Group A

FURIA Esports vs. New England Whalers

Evil Geniuses vs. ImPerium Esports

Triumph vs. Rebirth Esports

Group B

Team oNe vs. Chaos Esports Club

100 Thieves vs. Mythic

Team Liquid vs. RBG Esports

Intel Extreme Masters XV -- New York Online: North America standings, with won-loss record and map differential

Group A

1. FURIA Esports, 4-0, +51

T2. Evil Geniuses, 3-1, +53

T2. New England Whalers, 3-1, +18

T4. Rebirth Esports, 1-3, -35

T4. Triumph, 1-3, -9

6. ImPerium Esports, 0-4, -78

Group B

T1. 100 Thieves, 3-1, +7

T1. Chaos Esports Club, 3-1, +44

T1. Team Liquid, 3-1, +46

4. Team One, 2-2, +6

5. Mythic, 1-3, -39

6. RBG Esports, 0-4, -64

--Field Level Media