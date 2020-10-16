Gambit Esports, HellRaisers win at IEM New York: CIS

Gambit Esports and HellRaisers each recorded their first wins at the Intel Extreme Masters XV -- New York Online: Commonwealth of Independent States event on Friday.

Gambit Esports dispatched Ethereal in convincing fashion 2-0 during their Group B match, posting a 16-4 win on Mirage and 16-0 romp on Overpass.

Sergey “Ax1Le” Rykhtorov collected 41 kills and a plus-24 kills-to-death differential for Gambit Esports, who moved into a four-way tie for second place.

Roberts “R0b3n” Cigauskis had a team-high 19 kills and joined Aleksandr “KENSI” Gurkin with a minus-11 kills-to-death differential for Ethereal.

In another Group B match on Friday, HellRaisers overcame a first-map setback to secure a 2-1 win over Winstrike Team. HellRaisers dropped a 16-11 decision on Nuke before posting a 15-5 win on Vertigo and 16-12 victory on Train.

Nikita “JIaYm” Panyushkin had 70 kills and a plus-15 kills-to-death differential for HellRaisers.

Winstrike Team were paced by Aleksey “El1an” Gusev, who had 67 kills and a plus-18 kills-to-death differential.

The $50,000 CIS division of the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event features 12 teams divided into two groups for round-robin play. Each group winner will advance to the semifinals of the single-elimination playoffs, while the second- and third-place teams will move into the playoff quarterfinals.

All matches are best-of-three except for the Oct. 25 final. The champion will earn $20,000, 2,500 Regional Major Rankings points and 350 ESL Pro Tour points.

Four matches are scheduled for Saturday:

Group A

ForZe vs. K23

ESPADA vs. Cyber Legacy

Natus Vincere vs. Virtus.pro

Group B

Nemiga Gaming vs. Ethereal

Intel Extreme Masters XV -- New York Online: Commonwealth of Independent States standings, with win-loss record and map differential

Group A

T1. Natus Vincere, 2-0, +9

T1. Virtus.pro, 2-0, +23

T3. ESPADA, 1-1, 0

T3. forZe, 1-1, -15

T5. Cyber Legacy, 0-2, +4

T5. K23, 0-2, -21

Group B

1. Team Spirit, 2-0, +18

T2. Nemiga Gaming, 1-1, +13

T2. Gambit Esports, 1-1, +17

T2. HellRaisers, 1-1, -11

T2. Winstrike Team, 1-1, -2

6. Ethereal, 0-2, -35

