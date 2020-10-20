Gambit, Nemiga Gaming stay hot at IEM: New York CIS

Gambit Esports and Nemiga Gaming each recorded a sweep on Tuesday to remain in the hunt in Group B action at the Intel Extreme Masters XV -- New York Online: Commonwealth of Independent States event.
Gambit Esports (3-1) dispatched HellRaisers (1-3) after posting a 16-6 win on Train and 16-4 victory on Mirage.
Russian Sergey “Ax1Le” Rykhtorov had 51 kills and a plus-28 kills-to-death differential to pace Gambit Esports, who are hot on the heels of first-place Team Spirit (4-0).
HellRaisers were led by Russian Nikita “JIaYm” Panyushkin, who matched Latvian teammate Vadim “Flarich” Karetin with 28 kills. JlaYm’s minus-7 kills-to-death differential led the club.
Nemiga Gaming (3-1) swept Winstrike Team (1-3) after notching a 19-17 victory on Vertigo and 16-4 win on Mirage.
Belarus’ Anton “boX” Burko and Igor “lollipop21k” Solodkov each had 47 kills and countryman Aleksandr “mds” Rubets had a plus-14 kills-to-death differential for Nemiga Gaming.
Aleksey “El1an” Gusev matched fellow Russian Alexey “NickelBack” Trofimov with 38 kills. El1an led with a plus-1 kills-to-death differential for Winstrike.
In a Group A encounter on Tuesday, forZe (3-1) swept Natus Vincere (2-2) following a 16-12 victory on Inferno and 16-9 win on Dust II.
Russian Bogdan “xsepower” Chernikov had 48 kills and a plus-22 kills-to-death differential for forZe.
Natus Vincere was paced by Ukraine’s Aleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev, who had 51 kills and a plus-13 kills-to-death differential.
The $50,000 CIS division of the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event features 12 teams divided into two groups for round-robin play. Each group winner will advance to the semifinals of the single-elimination playoffs, while the second- and third-place teams will move into the playoff quarterfinals.
All matches are best-of-three except for the Oct. 25 final. The champion will earn $20,000, 2,500 Regional Major Rankings points and 350 ESL Pro Tour points.
Six matches are scheduled for Wednesday:
Group A
K23 vs. Cyber Legacy
Natus Vincere vs. ESPADA
Virtus.pro vs. forZe
Group B
Team Spirit vs. Winstrike Team
Ethereal vs. HellRaisers
Nemiga Gaming vs. Gambit Esports
Intel Extreme Masters XV -- New York Online: Commonwealth of Independent States standings, with win-loss record and map differential:
Group A
1. Virtus.pro, 4-0, +47
2. ESPADA, 3-1, +33
3. forZe, 3-1, +11
4. Natus Vincere, 2-2, -10
5. Cyber Legacy, 0-4, -27
6. K23, 0-4, -54
Group B
1. Team Spirit, 4-0, +67
2. Gambit Esports, 3-1, +56
3. Nemiga Gaming, 3-1, +35
4. Winstrike Team, 1-3, -34
5. HellRaisers, 1-3, -55
6. Ethereal, 0-4, -69
