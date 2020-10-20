Gambit, Nemiga Gaming stay hot at IEM: New York CIS

Gambit Esports and Nemiga Gaming each recorded a sweep on Tuesday to remain in the hunt in Group B action at the Intel Extreme Masters XV -- New York Online: Commonwealth of Independent States event.

Gambit Esports (3-1) dispatched HellRaisers (1-3) after posting a 16-6 win on Train and 16-4 victory on Mirage.

Russian Sergey “Ax1Le” Rykhtorov had 51 kills and a plus-28 kills-to-death differential to pace Gambit Esports, who are hot on the heels of first-place Team Spirit (4-0).

HellRaisers were led by Russian Nikita “JIaYm” Panyushkin, who matched Latvian teammate Vadim “Flarich” Karetin with 28 kills. JlaYm’s minus-7 kills-to-death differential led the club.

Nemiga Gaming (3-1) swept Winstrike Team (1-3) after notching a 19-17 victory on Vertigo and 16-4 win on Mirage.

Belarus’ Anton “boX” Burko and Igor “lollipop21k” Solodkov each had 47 kills and countryman Aleksandr “mds” Rubets had a plus-14 kills-to-death differential for Nemiga Gaming.

Aleksey “El1an” Gusev matched fellow Russian Alexey “NickelBack” Trofimov with 38 kills. El1an led with a plus-1 kills-to-death differential for Winstrike.

In a Group A encounter on Tuesday, forZe (3-1) swept Natus Vincere (2-2) following a 16-12 victory on Inferno and 16-9 win on Dust II.

Russian Bogdan “xsepower” Chernikov had 48 kills and a plus-22 kills-to-death differential for forZe.

Natus Vincere was paced by Ukraine’s Aleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev, who had 51 kills and a plus-13 kills-to-death differential.

The $50,000 CIS division of the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event features 12 teams divided into two groups for round-robin play. Each group winner will advance to the semifinals of the single-elimination playoffs, while the second- and third-place teams will move into the playoff quarterfinals.

All matches are best-of-three except for the Oct. 25 final. The champion will earn $20,000, 2,500 Regional Major Rankings points and 350 ESL Pro Tour points.

Six matches are scheduled for Wednesday:

Group A

K23 vs. Cyber Legacy

Natus Vincere vs. ESPADA

Virtus.pro vs. forZe

Group B

Team Spirit vs. Winstrike Team

Ethereal vs. HellRaisers

Nemiga Gaming vs. Gambit Esports

Intel Extreme Masters XV -- New York Online: Commonwealth of Independent States standings, with win-loss record and map differential:

Group A

1. Virtus.pro, 4-0, +47

2. ESPADA, 3-1, +33

3. forZe, 3-1, +11

4. Natus Vincere, 2-2, -10

5. Cyber Legacy, 0-4, -27

6. K23, 0-4, -54

Group B

1. Team Spirit, 4-0, +67

2. Gambit Esports, 3-1, +56

3. Nemiga Gaming, 3-1, +35

4. Winstrike Team, 1-3, -34

5. HellRaisers, 1-3, -55

6. Ethereal, 0-4, -69

