Na'Vi, Nemiga advance in IEM NY: CIS playoffs

Natus Vincere and Nemiga Gaming both swept their quarterfinal matches Friday as the playoffs got underway at the Intel Extreme Masters XV -- New York Online: Commonwealth of Independent States event.

Na’Vi defeated Gambit Esports 16-12 on Train and 16-11 on Overpass, while Nemiga took down forZe with a 16-14 decision on Overpass and a 16-8 win on Dust II.

Na’Vi will face Group A winner Virtus.pro and Nemiga will take on Group B winner Team Spirit in Saturday’s semifinals.

Gambit and forZe will play a fifth-place match on Saturday.

The $50,000 CIS division of the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event began with 12 teams divided into two groups for round-robin play. All matches are best-of-three except for Sunday’s grand final. The champion will earn $20,000, 2,500 Regional Major Rankings points and 350 ESL Pro Tour points.

Denis “electronic” Sharipov led the way for Natus Vincere with 53 kills and a plus-17 kills-deaths differential. Sergey “Ax1Le” Rykhtorov had 49 kills and a plus-12 differential for Gambit.

Nemiga got 46 kills and a plus-15 differential from Igor “lollipop21k” Solodkov, while Evgeny “FL1T” Lebedev led forZe with 39 kills and a plus-3.

Intel Extreme Masters XV -- New York Online: Commonwealth of Independent States standings prize pool (with prize money in USD, Regional Major Ranking points and Pro Tour points):

1. TBD -- $20,000, 2,500, 350

2. TBD -- $7,000, 2,344, 200

3. TBD -- $4,000, 2,188, 125

4. TBD -- $4,000, 2,031, 125

5. TBD -- $3,000, 1,875, 70

6. TBD -- $3,000, 1,719, 70

7-8. ESPADA, Ethereal -- $2,000, 1,484.5, 45

9-10. K23, Winstrike Team, $1,500, 1,172, 25

11-12. Cyber Legacy, HellRaisers, $1,000, 0, 0

--Field Level Media