Spirit stay hot, Na'Vi-forZe match postponed at IEM NY: CIS

Team Spirit swept HellRaisers to remain undefeated in Group B play on Sunday at the Intel Extreme Masters XV -- New York Online: Commonwealth of Independent States event.

Gambit Esports and ESPADA also recorded sweeps while the match between Natus Vincere and forZe was postponed due to what was announced as “a health situation” by Intel Extreme Masters.

That decision came after Natus Vincere player Ilya “Perfecto” Zalutskiy announced on social media that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

Russia’s Nikolay “mir” Bityukov had 50 kills and a plus-35 kills-to-death differential for Team Spirit (3-0), who dispatched HellRaisers after posting a 16-4 victory on Inferno and 16-5 win on Overpass.

HellRaisers (1-2) were paced by Latvia’s Vadim “Flarich” Karetin, who had 23 kills and a minus-8 kills-to-death differential.

In another Group B match, Gambit Esports (2-1) dispatched Winstrike Team (1-2) with a 16-4 win on Train and 16-11 victory on Overpass.

Russian Sergey “Ax1Le” Rykhtorov paced Gambit with 42 kills and matched countryman Dmitry “sh1ro” Sokolov and Kazakhstan’s Abay “Hobbit” Khassenov with a plus-13 kills-to-death differential.

Winstrike Team was led by Aleksey “El1an” Gusev, who had 40 kills and a plus-10 kills-to-death differential.

In a Group A contest, ESPADA (3-1) breezed past K23 (0-4) with a 16-9 win on Inferno and 16-5 victory on Nuke.

Robert “Patsi” Isyanov led the all-Russian team of ESPADA with 47 kills while Abdul “degster” Gasanov had a plus-22 kills-to-death differential.

Kazakhstan’s Rustem “mou” Telepov had 29 kills and a minus-5 kills-to-death differential to pace K23.

The $50,000 CIS division of the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event features 12 teams divided into two groups for round-robin play. Each group winner will advance to the semifinals of the single-elimination playoffs, while the second- and third-place teams will move into the playoff quarterfinals.

All matches are best-of-three except for the Oct. 25 final. The champion will earn $20,000, 2,500 Regional Major Rankings points and 350 ESL Pro Tour points.

Two matches are scheduled for Monday:

Group A

Virtus.pro vs. Cyber Legacy

Group B

Team Spirit vs. Ethereal

Intel Extreme Masters XV -- New York Online: Commonwealth of Independent States standings, with win-loss record and map differential:

Group A

1. Virtus.pro, 3-0, +31

2. ESPADA, 3-1, +33

3. forZe, 2-1, 0

4. Natus Vincere, 2-1, -1

5. Cyber Legacy, 0-3, -11

6. K23, 0-4, -54

Group B

1. Team Spirit, 3-0, +41

2. Gambit Esports, 2-1, +34

3. Nemiga Gaming, 2-1, +21

4. Winstrike Team, 1-2, -20

5. HellRaisers, 1-2, -33

6. Ethereal, 0-3, -43

--Field Level Media