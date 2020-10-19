Spirit, Virtus.pro move to 4-0 at IEM New York: CIS

Virtus.pro and Team Spirit both improved to 4-0 with sweeps Monday at the Intel Extreme Masters XV -- New York Online: Commonwealth of Independent States event.
Virtus.pro stayed atop Group A with a 2-0 victory against Cyber Legacy (0-4), winning 16-7 on Inferno and 16-9 on Dust II. Dzhami “Jame” Ali led VP with 46 kills and a plus-23 kills-deaths differential.
Spirit remained in control of Group B with an easy sweep of Ethereal (0-4), cruising 16-5 on Nuke and 16-1 on Dust II. Nikolay “mir” Bityukov paced Spirit with 34 kills and a plus-18 differential.
The $50,000 CIS division of the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event features 12 teams divided into two groups for round-robin play. Each group winner will advance to the semifinals of the single-elimination playoffs, while the second- and third-place teams will move into the playoff quarterfinals.
All matches are best-of-three except for the Oct. 25 final. The champion will earn $20,000, 2,500 Regional Major Rankings points and 350 ESL Pro Tour points.
Three matches are scheduled for Tuesday:
Group A
Natus Vincere vs. forZe
Group B
Gambit Esports vs. HellRaisers
Nemiga Gaming vs. Winstrike Team
Intel Extreme Masters XV -- New York Online: Commonwealth of Independent States standings, with win-loss record and map differential:
Group A
1. Virtus.pro, 4-0, +47
2. ESPADA, 3-1, +33
3. forZe, 2-1, 0
4. Natus Vincere, 2-1, -1
5. Cyber Legacy, 0-4, -27
6. K23, 0-4, -54
Group B
1. Team Spirit, 4-0, +67
2. Gambit Esports, 2-1, +34
3. Nemiga Gaming, 2-1, +21
4. Winstrike Team, 1-2, -20
5. HellRaisers, 1-2, -33
6. Ethereal, 0-4, -69
