Virtus.pro complete perfect run at IEM New York: CIS

Virtus.pro swept Nemiga Gaming 3-0 in the grand final Sunday to complete their unbeaten run at the Intel Extreme Masters XV -- New York Online: Commonwealth of Independent States event.

VP earned the $20,000 first prize plus 2,500 Regional Major Rankings points and 350 ESL Pro Tour points. Nemiga took home $7,000 with 2,344 RMR points and 200 ESL Pro Tour points.

VP opened with a 16-12 win on Mirage and a 16-5 win on Dust II before falling behind 12-3 at halftime on Inferno. They reeled off 13 of the next 14 points for a 16-13 win, finishing the event with a flawless 17-0 map record.

Mareks “YEKINDAR” Galinskis led VP with 68 kills and Dzhami “Jame” Ali posted a team-high plus-21 kills-deaths differential. The championship lineup also was made up of Timur “buster” Tulepov, Alexey “qikert” Golubev and Sanjar “SANJI” Kuliev.

Aleksandr “mds” Rubets posted 58 kills and a plus-5 differential for Nemiga.

Team Spirit won Sunday’s third-place match when Natus Vincere forfeited due to health issues.

The $50,000 CIS division of the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event began on Oct. 13 with 12 teams divided into two groups for round-robin play. All matches were best-of-three except for Sunday’s grand final.

Intel Extreme Masters XV -- New York Online: Commonwealth of Independent States final prize pool (with prize money in USD, Regional Major Ranking points and Pro Tour points):

1. Virtus.pro -- $20,000, 2,500, 350

2. Nemiga Gaming -- $7,000, 2,344, 200

3. Team Spirit -- $4,000, 2,188, 125

4. Natus Vincere -- $4,000, 2,031, 125

5. Gambit Esports -- $3,000, 1,875, 70

6. forZe -- $3,000, 1,719, 70

7-8. ESPADA, Ethereal -- $2,000, 1,484.5, 45

9-10. K23, Winstrike Team, $1,500, 1,172, 25

11-12. Cyber Legacy, HellRaisers, $1,000, 0, 0

--Field Level Media