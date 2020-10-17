Virtus.pro improve to 3-0 at IEM New York: CIS

Virtus.pro maintained their lead in Group A with a Saturday sweep of Natus Vincere at the Intel Extreme Masters XV -- New York Online: Commonwealth of Independent States event.

Unbeaten Virtus.pro became the first team to reach three wins and handed Na’Vi (2-1) their first loss, prevailing 16-11 on Inferno and 16-13 on Overpass.

Alexey “qikert” Golubev led VP with 44 kills and a plus-9 kills-deaths differential. Aleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev paced Na’Vi with 41 kills and a plus-7 differential.

In other action Saturday, forZe (2-1) defeated K23 (0-3) and ESPADA (2-1) beat Cyber Legacy (0-3) in Group A, while Nemiga Gaming (2-1) took down Ethereal (0-3) in Group B. All of those matches were sweeps.

forZe posted a 16-11 win on Train and 16-6 victory on Inferno.

ESPADA notched a 16-7 triumph on Train and 16-10 win on Overpass.

Nemiga secured a 16-11 victory on Nuke and 16-13 triumph on Inferno.

The $50,000 CIS division of the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event features 12 teams divided into two groups for round-robin play. Each group winner will advance to the semifinals of the single-elimination playoffs, while the second- and third-place teams will move into the playoff quarterfinals.

All matches are best-of-three except for the Oct. 25 final. The champion will earn $20,000, 2,500 Regional Major Rankings points and 350 ESL Pro Tour points.

Four matches are scheduled for Sunday:

Group A

Natus Vincere vs. forZe

ESPADA vs. K23

Group B

Team Spirit vs. HellRaisers

Winstrike Team vs. Gambit Esports

Intel Extreme Masters XV -- New York Online: Commonwealth of Independent States standings, with win-loss record and map differential:

Group A

1. Virtus.pro, 3-0, +31

T2. ESPADA, 2-1, +15

T2. Natus Vincere, 2-1, +1

T2. forZe, 2-1, 0

T5. Cyber Legacy, 0-3, -11

T5. K23, 0-3, -36

Group B

1. Team Spirit, 2-0, +18

2. Nemiga Gaming, 2-1, +21

T3. HellRaisers, 1-1, -10

T3. Gambit Esports, 1-1, +17

T3. Winstrike Team, 1-1, -3

6. Ethereal, 0-3, -43

