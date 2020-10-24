Virtus.pro, Nemiga reach Grand Final at IEM NY: CIS

Virtus.pro and Nemiga Gaming both swept their way into a spot in the Grand Final as playoff action continued Saturday at the Intel Extreme Masters XV -- New York Online: Commonwealth of Independent States event.

Virtus.pro defeated Natus Vincere 16-11 on Inferno and 16-14 on Mirage. VP was led by Mareks “Yekindar” Galinskis with 48 kills and a plus-11 kills-deaths differential.

Nemiga took down Team Spirit with a 16-12 decision on Inferno and a 16-12 win on Nuke. Estonia’s Rassim “Jyo” Valijev anchored Nemiga with 45 kills and a plus-12 differential.

VP will face Nemiga in the Grand Final on Sunday, while Na’Vi will face off against Team Spirit in the third-place match.

In other action Saturday, Gambit Esports edged forZe 2-1 in their match for fifth place. Gambit opened with a 16-12 win on Overpass before falling on Mirage 12-16. Gambit rebounded with a 16-13 triumph on Train to take the match. Gambit was led by Russia’s Sergey “Ax1Le” Rykhtorov, who posted 81 kills and a plus-27 differential.

The $50,000 CIS division of the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event began with 12 teams divided into two groups for round-robin play. All matches are best-of-three except for Sunday’s grand final. The champion will earn $20,000, 2,500 Regional Major Rankings points and 350 ESL Pro Tour points.

Intel Extreme Masters XV -- New York Online: Commonwealth of Independent States standings prize pool (with prize money in USD, Regional Major Ranking points and Pro Tour points):

1. TBD -- $20,000, 2,500, 350

2. TBD -- $7,000, 2,344, 200

3. TBD -- $4,000, 2,188, 125

4. TBD -- $4,000, 2,031, 125

5. Gambit Esports -- $3,000, 1,875, 70

6. forZe -- $3,000, 1,719, 70

7-8. ESPADA, Ethereal -- $2,000, 1,484.5, 45

9-10. K23, Winstrike Team, $1,500, 1,172, 25

11-12. Cyber Legacy, HellRaisers, $1,000, 0, 0

--Field Level Media