100 Thieves advance to grand final at IEM NY: NA

100 Thieves swept Team One on Saturday to advance to the grand final of the Intel Extreme Masters XV -- New York Online: North America event.

The victory lifted 100 Thieves to Sunday’s best-of-five match against FURIA Esports, who posted a 2-1 win over Team Liquid in the quarterfinals on Thursday and a 2-0 triumph over Evil Geniuses on Friday.

The champion will earn $25,000 and a berth in the $500,000 IEM XV Global Challenge, Dec. 15-20, in Cologne, Germany.

100 Thieves advanced to the title match following Saturday’s 16-12 win on Train and 19-17 victory on Dust II.

Australian Justin “jks” Savage and Norwegian Joakim “jkaem” Myrbostad each recorded 54 kills for 100 Thieves, while the former also had a plus-20 kills-to-death differential.

Pedro “Maluk3” Campos had 47 kills and fellow Brazilian Bruno “b4rtiN” Camara added a minus-2 kills-to-death differential to pace Team One, who will face Evil Geniuses in Sunday’s third-place match.

The $60,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event began with 12 teams.

IEM XV - New York Online: NA standings, prize money:

1st -- $25,000

2nd -- $10,000

3rd -- $5,000

4th -- $5,000

5th - Team Liquid, $3,000

6th - New England Whalers, $3,000

7th-8th - Triumph, Chaos Esports Club, $2,000

9th-10th - Rebirth Esports, Mythic, $1,500

11th-12th - ImPerium Esports, RBG Esports, $1,000

