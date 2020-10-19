FURIA Esports win grand final at IEM NY: NA

FURIA Esports swept the final three maps Sunday to beat 100 Thieves and claim the grand final of the Intel Extreme Masters XV -- New York Online: North America event.

By winning the best-of-five match, FURIA took home $25,000 and earned a berth in the $500,000 IEM XV Global Challenge, Dec. 15-20, in Cologne, Germany.

100 Thieves opened with a 16-9 win on Nuke behind the stellar work of Sean “Gratisfaction” Kaiwai, who posted 34 kills and a plus-22 kills-to-death differential. FURIA fought back to even the match by eking out a 16-14 win on Inferno and then dominated on Vertigo by posting a 16-4 decision.

The Brazilian team closed out the match by holding on to win 16-11 on Mirage after leading 11-4 at the break.

Yuri “yuurih” Santos recorded 77 kills for FURIA, with a team-best plus-15 kills-to-death differential. Vinicius “VINI” Figueiredo also posted 77 kills and had a plus-12 differential. Gratisfaction ended with 86 kills and a plus-14 differential for 100 Thieves.

Earlier Sunday, Evil Geniuses swept Team One in a best-of-three match to claim third place. Evil Geniuses routed Team One 16-5 on Inferno before posting a 16-11 triumph on Train. Vincent “Brehze” Cayonte led the way for EG with 53 kills and a plus-27 kills-to-death differential.

The $60,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event began with 12 teams.

IEM XV - New York Online: NA standings, prize money:

1st -- FURIA Esports, $25,000

2nd -- 100 Thieves, $10,000

3rd -- Evil Geniuses, $5,000

4th -- Team One, $5,000

5th - Team Liquid, $3,000

6th - New England Whalers, $3,000

7th-8th - Triumph, Chaos Esports Club, $2,000

9th-10th - Rebirth Esports, Mythic, $1,500

11th-12th - ImPerium Esports, RBG Esports, $1,000

