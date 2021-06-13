Gambit Esports sweep OG in IEM Season XVI-Summer grand final

Gambit Esports recorded a 3-0 victory over OG in the Intel Extreme Masters Season XVI -- Summer grand final on Sunday.

Gambit Esports posted a 16-14 victory on Mirage, a 16-11 win on Dust II and a 16-7 triumph on Overpass in the best-of-five match.

Russian Sergey “Ax1Le” Rykhtorov had 74 kills and a plus-32 kills-to-death differential to pace Gambit Esports, who have won five in a row.

Gambit Esports received $100,000, 1,000 Pro Tour points and 2,400 BLAST Premier points with the victory.

Poland’s Mateusz “mantuu” Wilczewski notched 57 kills and a plus-6 kills-to-death differential for OG, who saw their four-match winning streak come to a halt.

OG received $42,000 for their second-place finish.

Intel Extreme Masters Season XVI -- Summer prize pool:

1st -- 100,000 -- Gambit Esports

2nd -- $42,000 -- OG

3rd-4th -- $20,000 - G2 Esports, Team Vitality

5th-6th -- $10,000 - Evil Geniuses, Virtus.pro

7th-8th -- $6,000 -- Complexity Gaming, Ninjas in Pyjamas

9th-12th -- $5,000 -- FunPlus Phoenix, Astralis, Team Spirit, Heroic

13th-16th -- $4,000 -- Sprout, Extra Salt, Imperial Esports, Fnatic

