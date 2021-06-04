Evil Geniuses and OG reach Round 3 at IEM – Summer

Evil Geniuses and OG advanced to Round 3 in the Group B upper bracket Friday at the Intel Extreme Masters XVI Summer event.

In the lower brackets, Complexity and Gambit Esports reached Round 3 in Group A while Team Spirit and Ninjas in Pyjamas advanced to Round 2 in Group B.

Group play runs through Sunday of the $250,000 event. The top three teams from each group advance to the playoffs. Group stage winners immediate qualify for the semifinals. Group stage runners-up advance to the quarterfinals as the high seeds, with third-place teams in the group stage moving on to the quarterfinals as the low seeds.

Playoffs run June 11-13 in the single-elimination bracket. The quarters and semis are best-of-three while the grand final is best-of-five. The winner earns $100,000, 1,000 Pro Tour points and 2,400 BLAST Premier points.

On Friday, Evil Geniuses won a tight 2-1 battle with Heroic. EG opened with a 19-17 overtime win on Inferno, lost 16-14 on Nuke and secured the victory with a 16-13 decision on Mirage. American Owen “oBo” Schlatter paced EG with 75 kills and a plus-8 kills-deaths differential.

OG had an easier time with Virtus.pro, winning 16-10 on Mirage and 16-11 on Overpass to set up the date with EG on Sunday. Denmark’s Valdemar “valde” Bjorn Vangsa had 40 kills and a plus-15 K-D differential for OG.

Complexity sent FunPlus Phoenix home in 9th-12th place with a come-from-behind 2-1 victory. FPX opened with a 19-15 win on Inferno, but Complexity answered with 16-13 and 16-10 wins on Overpass and Nuke, respectively. Denmark’s Kristian “k0nfig” Wienecke had 68 kills and a plus-7 ratio for Complexity.

Gambit eliminated Astralis with a sweep: 16-8 on Inferno and 16-7 on Overpass. Russian Sergey “Ax1Le” Rykhtorov powered Gambit with 53 kills and a plus-29 kills-deaths differential.

In Round 1 of the Group B lower bracket, Spirit swept Imperial Esports (16-4 on Mirage and 16-3 on Dust II) and NiP posted a 2-1 win against Fnatic. NiP sandwiched a 16-10 win on Ancient and a 16-13 decision on Inferno around a 16-8 setback on Overpass. Imperial and Fnatic were eliminated in 13th-16th place.

Action continues Saturday with three matches:

Complexity vs. Gambit Esports in Group A lower bracket

Virtus.pro vs. Team Spirit in Group B lower bracket

Heroic vs. Ninjas in Pyjamas in Group B lower bracket

Intel Extreme Masters Season XVI - Summer prize pool:

1st - 100,000 -- TBD

2nd -- $42,000 -- TBD

3rd-4th -- $20,000 -- TBD

5th-6th -- $10,000 -- TBD

7th-8th -- $6,000 -- TBD

9th-12th -- $5,000 -- FunPlus Phoenix, Astralis, TBD

13th-16th -- $4,000 - Sprout, Extra Salt, Imperial Esports, Fnatic

--Field Level Media