G2 Esports, OG earn top seeds for IEM -- Summer playoffs

G2 Esports and OG clinched the top playoff seeds at the Intel Extreme Masters Season XVI -- Summer by winning the Group A and B upper brackets, respectively, on Sunday.

G2 Esports swept Team Vitality 2-0 in the Group A upper-bracket final. In Group B, OG dropped their first map before coming back to beat Evil Geniuses, 2-1.

In the final match of the day, Virtus.pro also came from behind and defeated Ninjas in Pyjamas, 2-1, in the Group B lower-bracket final. Virtus.pro claimed the sixth and final playoff berth while Ninjas in Pyjamas were eliminated.

Sunday marked the final day of group play at the $250,000 event. The playoffs will run from June 11-13 in a single-elimination bracket.

As the two group stage winners, G2 and OG earned an automatic berth into the semifinals to begin the playoffs. Team Vitality and Evil Geniuses, the Group A and B runners-up, will be the high seeds in the quarterfinals round.

Team Vitality will play Virtus.pro in the quarterfinals. Evil Geniuses will face Gambit Esports, which took third place in Group A.

On Sunday, G2 won 16-14 on Vertigo and 16-10 on Inferno for its sweep. Nemanja “huNter-” Kovac and Nikola “NiKo” Kovac, cousins from Bosnia and Herzegovina, teamed up to lead G2 with kill-to-death differentials of +11 and +10, respectively. Kevin “misutaaa” Rabier of the all-French Team Vitality led all players with 49 kills.

OG lost the first map to Evil Geniuses 16-14 on Dust II, then bounced back with convincing wins of 16-6 on Overpass and 16-5 on Inferno. OG’s Shahar “flameZ” Shushan of Israel turned in the best performance of the match, with 74 kills, 21 assists and a +32 kill-to-death differential.

Virtus.pro lost 16-14 on Mirage but then won 16-11 on Inferno and 16-4 on Overpass. Timur “buster” Tulepov of Kazakhstan paced Virtus.pro with 62 kills and a +24 kill-to-death differential.

The loss meant Ninjas in Pyjamas star Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz of Denmark will not qualify for what would have been his 25th straight playoffs, according to the league.

In the playoffs, the quarters and semis are best-of-three while the grand final is best-of-five. The winner earns $100,000, 1,000 Pro Tour points and 2,400 BLAST Premier points.

Intel Extreme Masters Season XVI -- Summer prize pool:

1st -- 100,000 -- TBD

2nd -- $42,000 -- TBD

3rd-4th -- $20,000 -- TBD

5th-6th -- $10,000 -- TBD

7th-8th -- $6,000 -- Complexity Gaming, Ninjas in Pyjamas

9th-12th -- $5,000 -- FunPlus Phoenix, Astralis, Team Spirit, Heroic

13th-16th -- $4,000 -- Sprout, Extra Salt, Imperial Esports, Fnatic

--Field Level Media