Gambit advances to playoffs at IEM -- Summer

Gambit Esports clinched a playoff spot by winning the lower bracket of Group A play and Ninjas in Pyjamas and Virtus.pro also secured crucial wins in Saturday’s Intel Extreme Masters XVI action.

To close out the Group A lower bracket, Gambit defeated Complexity 2-1 to clinch third place in the group and a berth in the quarterfinals.

Gambit opened with a 16-7 win on Mirage, but Complexity came back with a 16-8 victory on Overpass. Vertigo was the decisive map, and Gambit was able to eke out a 16-14 win. Complexity was eliminated from the event with the loss.

Dmitry “sh1ro” Sokolov of Russia led Gambit with a +23 kill-to-death ratio overall, including a +11 ratio and 24 kills on the final map alone.

Virtus.pro came back from down a map to defeat Team Spirit 2-1. Spirit opened with a 16-11 win on Dust II before Virtus.pro won 16-9 on Inferno and 19-17 in overtime on Ancient.

Ninjas in Pyjamas also needed overtime to win one map, their opener against Heroic. They squeaked out a 19-17 overtime win on Mirage and completed the 2-0 sweep with a 16-7 victory on Nuke.

Now, Virtus.pro and Ninjas in Pyjamas will square off Sunday in the Group B lower bracket final, with the winner clinching a playoff berth and the loser being eliminated. Sunday is the final day of group play at the $250,000 event.

The top three teams from each group advance to the playoffs. Group stage winners immediate qualify for the semifinals. Group stage runners-up advance to the quarterfinals as the high seeds, while third-place teams in the group stage are the low seeds.

Playoffs run June 11-13 in the single-elimination bracket. The quarters and semis are best-of-three while the grand final is best-of-five. The winner earns $100,000, 1,000 Pro Tour points and 2,400 BLAST Premier points.

Ninjas’ Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz of Denmark, one of the highest-ranked individual CS:GO players in the world, is vying to qualify for his 25th consecutive playoffs, according to the league.

Action continues Sunday with three matches:

Evil Geniuses vs. OG in Group B upper bracket

Team Vitality vs. G2 Esports in Group A upper bracket

Virtus.pro vs. Ninjas in Pyjamas in Group B lower bracket

Intel Extreme Masters Season XVI -- Summer prize pool:

1st -- 100,000 -- TBD

2nd -- $42,000 -- TBD

3rd-4th -- $20,000 -- TBD

5th-6th -- $10,000 -- TBD

7th-8th -- $6,000 -- Complexity Gaming, TBD

9th-12th -- $5,000 -- FunPlus Phoenix, Astralis, Team Spirit, Heroic

13th-16th -- $4,000 -- Sprout, Extra Salt, Imperial Esports, Fnatic

--Field Level Media