Gambit Esports, Team Vitality advance to IEM -- Summer semis

Gambit Esports has made the most of its Intel Extreme Masters tournament appearance thus far, continuing its strong string of wins with another in the first round of the playoffs, this time dumping the Evil Geniuses 2-0 Friday to advance to the semifinal round.

Team Vitality joined Gambit in the semis with its 2-0 victory over Virtus.pro.

Gambit opened with a 16-10 win at Dust II and followed that up with another victory, 16-11, on Overpass.

Gambit’s Dmitry “sh1ro” Sokolov of Russia led all players with a +20 kill-to-death differential overall. He was particularly dominant on Dust II, notching a 24-9 kill-to-death ratio. His Russian teammate Sergey “Ax1Le” Rykhtorov finished +19, with a 23-15 ratio on the decisive map.

Following a 2-0 loss to Vitality in the second round of group play, Gambit has been on an impressive tear, winning three matches in a row.

Vitality won 16-10 on Inferno and 16-5 on Vertigo. Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut was the top performer for the all-French side with a +25 and 46 total kills. Just one player (Dzhami “Jame” Ali of Russia) recorded with a positive kill differential on either map for Virtus, finishing +6 on Inferno.

Playoffs in the single-elimination bracket continue Saturday with the semifinal round, where Gambit will take on G2 Esports and Vitality will face OG. The semis are best-of-three while the grand final is best-of-five. The winner earns $100,000, 1,000 Pro Tour points and 2,400 BLAST Premier points.

Semifinal matchups:

G2 Esports vs. Gambit Esports, June 12, 10:45 EDT

OG vs. Team Vitality, June 12, 14:00 CDT

Intel Extreme Masters Season XVI -- Summer prize pool:

1st -- 100,000 -- TBD

2nd -- $42,000 -- TBD

3rd-4th -- $20,000 -- TBD

5th-6th -- $10,000 - Evil Geniuses, Virtus.pro

7th-8th -- $6,000 -- Complexity Gaming, Ninjas in Pyjamas

9th-12th -- $5,000 -- FunPlus Phoenix, Astralis, Team Spirit, Heroic

13th-16th -- $4,000 -- Sprout, Extra Salt, Imperial Esports, Fnatic

