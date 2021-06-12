OG, Gambit Esports reach Grand Final at IEM Summer championship

A pair of four-match winning streaks have determined the participants in the Intel Extreme Masters Season XVI - Summer Grand Final, as OG and Gambit Esports each continued their hot streaks Saturday in the semifinals to advance.

OG’s victory path against Team Vitality Saturday began with a 19-17 win on Dust II, before falling 16-9 on Mirage, and then winning the decisive battle 16-10 on Overpass.

OG’s Mateusz ‘mantuu’ Wilczewski of Poland led all players with a +16 kill-death differential, with a +10 ratio on Dust II alone. His teammate Shahar ‘flameZ’ Shushan from Israel was the standout on the decisive map, finishing +11 on Overpass. The leading performer for France-based Vitality was Kevin ‘misutaaa’ Rabier with a +10 combined on all maps.

OG, winners of four in a row, will face Gambit Esports - also winners of four in a row - in the Grand Final.

Gambit swept out G2 Esports in two matches, winning 16-10 on Vertigo and 16-9 on Ancient.

Dmitry ‘sh1ro’ Sokolov was the top performer for Russia’s Gambit squad, finishing +15 on kills to deaths. His teammate Vladislav ‘nafany’ Gorshkov finished with the best total on the decisive map with a +8 kill to death ratio. G2’s standout was Nemanja ‘nexa’ Isakovic of Serbia, who earned a +12 ratio.

The Grand Final, set for Sunday, is best-of-five. The winner earns $100,000, 1,000 Pro Tour points and 2,400 BLAST Premier points.

Intel Extreme Masters Season XVI -- Summer prize pool:

1st -- 100,000 -- TBD

2nd -- $42,000 -- TBD

3rd-4th -- $20,000 - G2 Esports, Team Vitality

5th-6th -- $10,000 - Evil Geniuses, Virtus.pro

7th-8th -- $6,000 -- Complexity Gaming, Ninjas in Pyjamas

9th-12th -- $5,000 -- FunPlus Phoenix, Astralis, Team Spirit, Heroic

13th-16th -- $4,000 -- Sprout, Extra Salt, Imperial Esports, Fnatic

