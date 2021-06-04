Team Vitality, G2 Esports advance to Round 3 of IEM – Summer

Team Vitality and G2 Esports advanced to Round 3 in Group A action on Day 1 of the Intel Extreme Masters XVI Summer event on Thursday.

In Group B, Heroic, Evil Geniuses, OG and Virtus.pro advanced to Round 2 of the upper bracket.

Group play runs through Sunday of the $250,000 event. Two groups of eight teams battle it out in the double-elimination format. All of the initial matches were best-of-one with the following contests best-of-three.

The top three teams from each group advance to the playoffs. Group stage winners immediate qualify for the semifinals. Group stage runners-up advance to the quarterfinals as the high seeds, with third-place teams in the group stage moving on to the quarterfinals as the low seeds.

Playoffs run June 11-13 in the single-elimination bracket. The quarters and semis are best-of-three while the grand final is best-of-five. The winner earns $100,000, 1,000 Pro Tour points and 2,400 BLAST Premier points.

On Thursday, Vitality defeated Gambit Esports 2-0 to advance to Round 3. Vitality took Dust II 16-13 and Overpass 16-8. Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut led the all-French side with 50 kills and a plus-23 kills-deaths differential.

Vitality will play G2, which were a reverse-sweep winner over FunPlus Phoenix, 2-1. G2 dropped the opening map 16-12 on Ancient. They responded with a 16-13 win on Dust II and a 16-10 decision on Inferno to send FPX to the lower bracket. Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Nemanja “huNter-” Kovac led G2 with 71 kills and a plus-16 K-D differential.

In Group B, Heroic defeated Imperial Esports 16-8 on Ancient, Evil Geniuses downed Team Spirit 16-9 on Overpass, OG topped Ninjas in Pyjamas 16-9 on Mirage, and Virtus.pro topped Fnatic 16-10 on Vertigo.

Two teams were eliminated in Group A lower-bracket play. Sprout lost to Gambit 16-6 on Vertigo in their best-of-one opener and then to Complexity 2-0 in their best-of-three (19-17 on Dust II, 16-14 on Mirage). Extra Salt was crushed 16-1 on Inferno by G2 in their first match before losing to Astralis 2-0 in their best-of-three (16-10 on Vertigo, 16-9 on Nuke).

Action continues Friday with six matches:

Heroic vs. EG in Group B upper bracket

OG vs. VP in Group B upper bracket

FPX vs. Complexity in Group A lower bracket

Gambit Esports vs. Astralis in Group A lower bracket

Imperial Esports vs. Team Spirit in Group B lower bracket

NiP vs. Fnatic in Group B lower bracket

Intel Extreme Masters Season XVI - Summer prize pool:

1st - 100,000 -- TBD

2nd -- $42,000 -- TBD

3rd-4th -- $20,000 -- TBD

5th-6th -- $10,000 -- TBD

7th-8th -- $6,000 -- TBD

9th-12th -- $5,000 -- TBD

13th-16th -- $4,000 - Sprout, Extra Salt, TBD, TBD

--Field Level Media