Astralis sweep, headline Group A teams to advance at IEM Worlds

World No. 2 Astralis swept their way into the second round of Group A action Thursday, joining Evil Geniuses, Team Spirit and Heroic in advancing at the Intel Extreme Masters Season XV World Championship.

In Group B action, Team Vitality and Team Liquid both swept to advance to the upper bracket second round.

Astralis swept mousesports, posting wins of 16-8 on Nuke and 16-12 on Inferno to advance. Astralis will meet EG, who swept Gambit Esports, 16-13 on Overpass and 16-10 on Inferno. Astralis and EG will play Friday. Gambit and mousesports will meet Friday in Round 1 of the lower bracket.

Astralis had three players with 40 or more kills. Nicolai “device” Reedtz led the Danes with 48 kills and a plus-22 kills-deaths differential.

EG was led by American Ethan “Ethan” Arnold with 49 kills and a plus-12 K-D differential.

Heroic also enjoyed a sweep as they defeated BIG 16-12 on Inferno and 16-14 on Nuke. Heroic will play Team Spirit, which sandwiched a 16-14 win on Train and a 16-10 win on Inferno around a 16-8 loss to G2 Esports on Mirage. G2 and BIG will play Friday in lower bracket action.

Casper “cadiaN” Moller led Heroic with 49 kills and a plus-15 differential. Spirit had four players with at least 52 kills in their marathon match. Viktor “sdy” Orudzhev paced the victors with 62 kills and a plus-15 differential.

In Group B, Vitality swept OG 16-11 on Dust II and 19-17 in overtime on Nuke. They’ll next play Liquid, who swept FaZe Clan 16-11 on Mirage and 16-6 on Nuke. Those teams will play Saturday as will OG and FaZe Clan in a lower bracket match.

Vitality was led by Richard “shox” Papillon with 61 kills and a gaudy plus-20 differential. In the best performance of the day, Brazilian Gabriel “FalleN” Toledo recorded a plus-30 differential on 50 kills for Liquid.

The 24-team field is competing for a share of a $1 million dollar prize pool, with the champion to earn $400,000 and 1,800 Pro Tour points and 3,200 Blast Premier points. The runner-up will receive $180,000, 1,400 Pro Tour points and 1,600 Blast Premier points.

The top three teams in each group advance to the playoffs, with the first-place teams receiving byes to the semifinals on Feb. 27, The second-place teams in one group will face the third-place teams from the other group in the quarterfinals a day earlier.

All group-stage matches and playoff matches are best-of-three except for the grand final on Feb. 28, which will be best-of-five.

Intel Extreme Masters Season XV World Championship results, with prize money, Pro Tour points and Blast Premier points

1. $400,000, 1,800 Pro Tour points, 3,200 Blast Premier points

2. $180,000, 1,400 Pro Tour points, 1,600 Blast Premier points

3-4. $80,000, 1,100 Pro Tour points, 1,000 Blast Premier points

5-6. $40,000, 825 Pro Tour points, 400 Blast Premier points

7-8. $24,000, 575 Pro Tour points, 200 Blast Premier points

9-12. $16,000, 325 Pro Tour points, no Blast Premier points

13-16. $10,000, 125 Pro Tour points, no Blast Premier points

17-20. Cloud9, Renegades, Complexity, MIBR -- $4,500, 60 Pro Tour points, no Blast Premier points

21-24. Movistar Riders, Team One, Wisla Krakow, Fnatic -- $2,500, no Pro Tour points, no Blast Premier points

--Field Level Media