Astralis, Team Spirit advance in Group A at IEM Worlds

Astralis and Team Spirit continued to have the hot hands, sweeping their opponents on Friday to move on to the third round in the Group A upper bracket at the Intel Extreme Masters Season XV World Championship.

In Group B action, FURIA Esports and Natus Vincere also recorded sweeps to advance to the upper bracket second round.

Astralis topped Evil Geniuses, winning 16-9 on Train and 16-7 on Dust II. Leading the way for Astralis was Dane Nicolai “device” Reedtz, who had 48 kills and a plus-26 kills-deaths differential.

Team Spirit won a pair of close maps -- 16-12 on Inferno, 16-14 on Nuke - in sending Heroic to the lower bracket. Nikolaj “niko” Kristensen and Casper “cadiaN” Moller, both from Denmark, each had a plus-9 kills-deaths differential in the win.

Astralis and Spirit will meet Sunday in third-round play.

In Group B action, FURIA beat Ninjas in Pyjamas by taking wins of 16-12 on Overpass and 16-4 on Nuke. They’ll next play Na’Vi, who topped Virtus.pro 16-11 on Dust II and 16-9 on Train.

Andrei “arT” Piovezan of Brazil was dominant for FURIA, recording 55 kills and plus-21 differential. American Paytyn “junior” Johnson added 42 kills with a plus-16 differential.

Aleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev of Ukraine led Na’Vi with 50 kills and a plus-23 differential. His teammate, Kirill ‘Boombl4’ Mikhailov of Russia, had 47 kills and a plus-14 differential.

In the Group A lower bracket, Gambit Esports eliminated mouseports with a 16-11 win on Dust II and a 16-10 victory on Vertigo.

G2 Esports also posted a sweep to oust BIG, winning 16-10 on Inferno and 16-12 on Mirage.

The 24-team field is competing for a share of a $1 million dollar prize pool, with the champion to earn $400,000 and 1,800 Pro Tour points and 3,200 Blast Premier points. The runner-up will receive $180,000, 1,400 Pro Tour points and 1,600 Blast Premier points.

The top three teams in each group advance to the playoffs, with the first-place teams receiving byes to the semifinals on Feb. 27, The second-place teams in one group will face the third-place teams from the other group in the quarterfinals a day earlier.

All group-stage matches and playoff matches are best-of-three except for the grand final on Feb. 28, which will be best-of-five.

Intel Extreme Masters Season XV World Championship results, with prize money, Pro Tour points and Blast Premier points

1. $400,000, 1,800 Pro Tour points, 3,200 Blast Premier points

2. $180,000, 1,400 Pro Tour points, 1,600 Blast Premier points

3-4. $80,000, 1,100 Pro Tour points, 1,000 Blast Premier points

5-6. $40,000, 825 Pro Tour points, 400 Blast Premier points

7-8. $24,000, 575 Pro Tour points, 200 Blast Premier points

9-12. $16,000, 325 Pro Tour points, no Blast Premier points

13-16. mousesports, BIG -- $10,000, 125 Pro Tour points, no Blast Premier points

17-20. Cloud9, Renegades, Complexity, MIBR -- $4,500, 60 Pro Tour points, no Blast Premier points

21-24. Movistar Riders, Team One, Wisla Krakow, Fnatic -- $2,500, no Pro Tour points, no Blast Premier points

--Field Level Media