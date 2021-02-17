BIG, OG, VP and mouz qualify for IEM Worlds group stage

OG, Virtus.pro, mousesports and BIG each won in the lower bracket’s second round, on the second day of the play-in round, to advance to the group state of the Intel Extreme Masters Season XV World Championship on Wednesday.

Those four teams advance to the group stage, where they will be joined by squads that directly qualified for the event and four other teams who advanced through play-in stage play on Tuesday.

The 24-team field is competing for a share of a $1 million dollar prize pool, with the champion to earn $400,000 and 1,800 Pro Tour points and 3,200 Blast Premier points. The runner-up will receive $180,000, 1,400 Pro Tour points and 1,600 Blast Premier points.

In the play-in round, teams played a single map in the first round before playing a best-of-three series in the second round.

Team Spirit, Gambit Esports, Ninjas in Pyjamas and Team Liquid advanced to the group stage on Tuesday with a pair of wins.

mousesports was pushed to the brink, but rallied for a 2-1 decision over Complexity. Complexity won the opening map, 16-8 on Mirage, and led 15-8 on the second map (Dust II) before the match changed. mousesports secured the next seven rounds to send to the second map to overtime, and ultimately prevailed 19-17.

On the third map, mouz dominated 16-3 for a clinching win on Nuke. After being one round from elimination, mouz won 27 of the next 32 rounds to advance. Estonia’s Robin “ropz” Kool led the comeback with 70 kills and a plus-23 kill-death differential. Bulgaria’s Valentin “poizon” Vasilev led Complexity with 71 kills and a plus-12 differential.

Complexity knocked off Wista Krakow 2-1 earlier on Wednesday with wins of 16-5 on Inferno and 16-9 on Nuke sandwiched around a 19-16 overtime loss on Mirage. Denmark’s Benjamin “blameF” Bremer led the winners with 77 kills and a plus-27 kill-death differential. Olek “hades” Miskiewicz led Wisla Krakow’s all-Polish squad with 72 kills and a plus-17 differential.

Elsewhere in the lower bracket second round on Wednesday, BIG eliminated MIBR with a 2-0 sweep after picking up wins of 16-3 on Dust II and 16-7 on Nuke. Germany’s Florian “syrsoN” Rische led BIG with 37 kills and a plus-18 kill-death differential. Marcelo “chelo” Cespedes paced all-Brazilian MIBR with 27 kills.

MIBR advanced out of the lower bracket first round earlier on Wednesday with a 2-0 win over MIBR thanks to victories of 16-12 on Dust II and 16-9 on Overpass. Ricardo “boltz” Prass had a plus-19 differential for MIBR and teammate Bruno “shz” Martinelli had a match-best 45 kills.

OG advanced to the group stage with a 2-1 victory over Cloud9. OG opened with a 16-8 win on Nuke before Cloud9 evened it with a 16-11 victory on Overpass. OG clinched the match with a 16-12 victory on Dust II. France’s Nathan “NBK-” Schmitt had 72 kills and a plus-23 kill-death differential to fuel OG’s win, while Erick “Xeppaa” Bach, from the United States, led Cloud9 with 58 kills.

Virtus.pro had no issues in sweeping Renegades 2-0 to move on. VP cruised to wins of 16-9 (Vertigo) and 16-3 (Dust II) as Latvia’s Mareks “YEKINDAR” Galinskis led the way with 48 kills and a plus-27 kill-death differential. Joshua “INS” Potter led Renegades’ all-Australian side with 35 kills and a plus-1 differential.

On Thursday, the teams that directly qualified for the event will begin play, as the two brackets will be finalized after Wednesday’s results.

In Group A, the direct qualifiers are Astralis, Evil Geniuses, G2 Esports and Heroic. In Group B, the direct qualifiers include Team Vitality, FaZe Clan, Natus Vincere and FURIA Esports.

The top three teams in each group advance to the playoffs, with the first-place teams receiving byes to the semifinals on Feb. 27, The second-place teams in one group will face the third-place teams from the other group in the quarterfinals a day earlier.

All group-stage matches and playoff matches are best-of-three except for the grand final on Feb. 28, which will be best-of-five.

Intel Extreme Masters Season XV World Championship results, with prize money, Pro Tour points and Blast Premier points

1. $400,000, 1,800 Pro Tour points, 3,200 Blast Premier points

2. $180,000, 1,400 Pro Tour points, 1,600 Blast Premier points

3-4. $80,000, 1,100 Pro Tour points, 1,000 Blast Premier points

5-6. $40,000, 825 Pro Tour points, 400 Blast Premier points

7-8. $24,000, 575 Pro Tour points, 200 Blast Premier points

9-12. $16,000, 325 Pro Tour points, no Blast Premier points

13-16. $10,000, 125 Pro Tour points, no Blast Premier points

17-20. Cloud9, Renegades, Complexity, MIBR -- $4,500, 60 Pro Tour points, no Blast Premier points

21-24. Movistar Riders, Team One, Wisla Krakow, Fnatic -- $2,500, no Pro Tour points, no Blast Premier points

--Field Level Media