Gambit tops Virtus.pro for title at IEM Worlds

Gambit Esports rallied after losing the opening map to down Virtus.pro 3-1 and win the grand final of the Intel Extreme Masters Season XV World Championship on Sunday.

Virtus.pro posted a 16-14 win on Vertigo to open the match but were steamrolled by Gambit the rest of the way.

Gambit won Dust II 16-6 and Train 16-4 without losing a single point in the second half of either match. On the deciding map, Overpass, Gambit stormed out to an 11-4 lead and then fended off a furious Virtus.pro rally to win 16-12.

Kazakhstan’s Abay “Hobbit” Khasenov led the winners with 90 kills and a plus-25 kill-death differential. Russia’s Dzhami “Jame” Ali posted 66 kills and a plus-6 K-D differential for Virtus.pro.

The $1 million event featured 24 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive teams.

Gambit earned $400,000, 1,800 Pro Tour points and 3,200 Blast Premier points, while Virtus.pro took home $180,000, 1,400 Pro Tour points and 1,600 Blast Premier points.

Intel Extreme Masters Season XV World Championship results, with prize money, Pro Tour points and Blast Premier points:

1. Gambit Esports $400,000, 1,800 Pro Tour points, 3,200 Blast Premier points

2. Virtus.pro $180,000, 1,400 Pro Tour points, 1,600 Blast Premier points

3-4. Team Spirit, Team Liquid -- $80,000, 1,100 Pro Tour points, 1,000 Blast Premier points

5-6. Natus Vincere, Astralis -- $40,000, 825 Pro Tour points, 400 Blast Premier points

7-8. G2 Esports, FURIA Esports -- $24,000, 575 Pro Tour points, 200 Blast Premier points

9-12. Evil Geniuses, Heroic, FaZe Clan, Team Vitality -- $16,000, 325 Pro Tour points, no Blast Premier points

13-16. mousesports, BIG, OG, Ninjas In Pyjamas -- $10,000, 125 Pro Tour points, no Blast Premier points

17-20. Cloud9, Renegades, Complexity Gaming, MIBR -- $4,500, 60 Pro Tour points, no Blast Premier points

21-24. Movistar Riders, Team One, Wisla Krakow, Fnatic -- $2,500, no Pro Tour points, no Blast Premier points

--Field Level Media