Gambit, Virtus.pro earn spots in IEM Worlds grand final

Gambit Esports and Virtus.pro punched their respective tickets to the grand final in the Intel Extreme Masters Season XV World Championship with semifinal wins on Saturday.

Gambit swept Team Spirit 2-0, while Virtus.pro posted a 2-0 win over Team Liquid in the semifinals.

Both Gambit and VP advanced to the semifinals after wins in the quarterfinal round on Friday. Spirit and Liquid advanced directly to the semis by emerging as group-stage winners last week.

The grand final of the $1 million, 24-team Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event is scheduled for Sunday.

The champion will earn $400,000, 1,800 Pro Tour points and 3,200 Blast Premier points. The runner-up will receive $180,000, 1,400 Pro Tour points and 1,600 Blast Premier points.

All group-stage matches and playoff matches through the semifinals were best-of-three. The final will be best-of-five.

On Saturday, Gambit took out Spirit 16-11 on Overpass and 16-13 on Inferno. Russia’s Sergey “Ax1Le” Rykhtorov led the winners with 48 kills and a plus-18 kill-death differential. Ukraine’s Viktor “sdy” Orudzhev led Spirit with 38 kills and a plus-2 K-D differential.

VP breezed by Liquid thanks to a 16-9 win on Dust II and a 16-12 victory on Mirage. Dzhami “Jame” Ali of Russia paced VP with 50 kills and a plus-27 K-D differential. Liquid was led by Canadian Keith “NAF” Markovic, who had 33 kills and a team-best minus-1 K-D differential.

Intel Extreme Masters Season XV World Championship results, with prize money, Pro Tour points and Blast Premier points:

1. $400,000, 1,800 Pro Tour points, 3,200 Blast Premier points

2. $180,000, 1,400 Pro Tour points, 1,600 Blast Premier points

3-4. Team Spirit, Team Liquid -- $80,000, 1,100 Pro Tour points, 1,000 Blast Premier points

5-6. Natus Vincere, Astralis -- $40,000, 825 Pro Tour points, 400 Blast Premier points

7-8. G2 Esports, FURIA Esports -- $24,000, 575 Pro Tour points, 200 Blast Premier points

9-12. Evil Geniuses, Heroic, FaZe Clan, Team Vitality -- $16,000, 325 Pro Tour points, no Blast Premier points

13-16. mousesports, BIG, OG, Ninjas In Pyjamas -- $10,000, 125 Pro Tour points, no Blast Premier points

17-20. Cloud9, Renegades, Complexity Gaming, MIBR -- $4,500, 60 Pro Tour points, no Blast Premier points

21-24. Movistar Riders, Team One, Wisla Krakow, Fnatic -- $2,500, no Pro Tour points, no Blast Premier points

--Field Level Media