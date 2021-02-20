Liquid, Natus Vincere advance in Group B at IEM Worlds

Team Liquid and Natus Vincere advanced to the third round in the Group B upper bracket with victories Saturday at the Intel Extreme Masters Season XV World Championship.

Liquid rallied for a 2-1 win against Team Vitality, losing 19-16 in overtime on Nuke before posting a 16-10 win on Vertigo and a 16-12 decision on Mirage. Jonathan “EliGE” Jablonowski powered Liquid with 80 kills and a plus-23 kills-deaths differential.

Natus Vincere swept FURIA Esports, winning 16-13 on Mirage and 16-8 on Nuke. Aleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev led Na’Vi with 60 kills and a plus-32 differential.

Liquid and Na’Vi will meet in Sunday’s third round.

Also Saturday, Gambit Esports and G2 Esports stayed alive in the Group A lower bracket.

Gambit opened with a 16-12 loss on Overpass, but eliminated Heroic with a 16-14 win on Inferno and a lopsided 16-3 victory on Mirage. Gambit got 66 kills and a plus-26 kills-deaths differential from Dmitry “sh1ro” Sokolov.

G2 swept Evil Geniuses by identical 16-14 scores on Train and Dust II. Kenny “kennyS” Schrub posted 46 kills and a plus-14 differential for G2, who will meet Gambit on Sunday.

The event began with a 24-team field competing for a share of a $1 million dollar prize pool, with the champion to earn $400,000 and 1,800 Pro Tour points and 3,200 Blast Premier points. The runner-up will receive $180,000, 1,400 Pro Tour points and 1,600 Blast Premier points.

The top three teams in each group advance to the playoffs, with the first-place teams receiving byes to the semifinals on Feb. 27, The second-place teams in one group will face the third-place teams from the other group in the quarterfinals a day earlier.

All group-stage matches and playoff matches are best-of-three except for the grand final on Feb. 28, which will be best-of-five.

Intel Extreme Masters Season XV World Championship results, with prize money, Pro Tour points and Blast Premier points

1. $400,000, 1,800 Pro Tour points, 3,200 Blast Premier points

2. $180,000, 1,400 Pro Tour points, 1,600 Blast Premier points

3-4. $80,000, 1,100 Pro Tour points, 1,000 Blast Premier points

5-6. $40,000, 825 Pro Tour points, 400 Blast Premier points

7-8. $24,000, 575 Pro Tour points, 200 Blast Premier points

9-12. Evil Geniuses, Heroic -- $16,000, 325 Pro Tour points, no Blast Premier points

13-16. mousesports, BIG, OG, Ninjas In Pyjamas -- $10,000, 125 Pro Tour points, no Blast Premier points

17-20. Cloud9, Renegades, Complexity, MIBR -- $4,500, 60 Pro Tour points, no Blast Premier points

21-24. Movistar Riders, Team One, Wisla Krakow, Fnatic -- $2,500, no Pro Tour points, no Blast Premier points

--Field Level Media