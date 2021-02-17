Spirit, Gambit, NiP, Liquid qualify for IEM Worlds group stage

Team Spirit, Gambit Esports, Ninjas in Pyjamas and Team Liquid each won their first two matches in the play-in round on the opening day of the Intel Extreme Masters Season XV World Championship on Tuesday.

Those four teams advance to the group stage, where they will be joined by squads that directly qualified for the event. The last four spots will go to squads that fight back through the double-elimination play-in round.

The 24-team field is competing for a share of a $1 million dollar prize pool, with the champion to earn $400,000 and 1,800 Pro Tour points and 3,200 Blast Premier points. The runner-up will receive $180,000, 1,400 Pro Tour points and 1,600 Blast Premier points.

In the play-in round, teams played a single map in the first round before playing a best-of-three series in the second round.

In the upper bracket, Team Spirit posted a 16-7 win over Cloud9 on Inferno before advancing to sweep BIG 16-11 on Overpass and 16-13 win on Mirage. Team Spirit was led by Russian Leonid “chopper” Vishnyakov in the second round, as he had a team-high 53 kills and a plus-24 kill-death differential. Florian “syrsoN” Rische of Germany logged 37 kills and a minus-1 K-D differential for BIG.

Gambit Esports posted a 16-5 win over Team One before knocking off mouseports 2-1 to earn a spot in the group stage. After mouseports opened with a 16-11 win on Dust II, Gambit Esports roared back to take Inferno 16-12 and Vertigo 16-6.

In the second-round match, Gambit Esports was led by Kazakhstan’s Abay “Hobbit” Khasenov’s team-high 76 kills and plus-29 K-D ratio while Russian Dmitry “sh1ro” Sokolov racked up 59 kills and a plus-18 K-D. Estonia’s Robin “ropz” Kool recorded 64 kills and a plus-13 K-D differential for mousesports.

Ninjas in Pyjamas had no trouble advancing. After beating Complexity Gaming 16-7 on Nuke, they swept Virtus.pro 16-13 on Overpass and 16-11 on Dust II.

NiP, who feature an all-Swedish lineup, were led against Virtus.pro by Nicolas “Plopski” Gonzalez Zamora, who posted a team-high 55 kills and a plus-19 K-D, while Tim “nawwk” Jonasson, Hampus “hampus” Poser, Fredrik “REZ” Sterner, Erik “ztr” Gustafsson all recorded between 38 and 31 kills in a balanced attack. Russia’s Dzhami “Jame” Ali amassed 46 kills and a plus-11 K-D differential for Virtus.pro.

Team Liquid punched their ticket to the group stage by following a 16-12 win over MIBR on Vertigo with a 2-1 series win over OG. Team Liquid opened with a 16-7 victory on Mirage, but OG tied the series with a 16-7 decision on Overpass. Liquid secured the win with a 16-14 win on Nuke by taking the final two rounds after OG had won four straight rounds to forge a 14-14 tie.

Canadian Keith “NAF” Markovic recorded a team-high 64 kills and a plus-19 K-D for Liquid against OG. The United States’ Jonathan “EliGE” Jablonowski had 57 kills but a minus-1 K-D while the United Kingdom’s Mateusz “mantuu” Wilczewski put up 65 kills and a plus-16 K-D differential for OG.

The four teams that won their single-map opening match but lost in the best-of-three second round -- BIG, mousesports, Virtus.pro and OG -- each play a best-of-three series on Wednesday for the spot in the group stage.

OG will face Cloud9, who beat Movistar Riders 16-11 on Overpass and 19-16 in overtime on Nuke to reaming in contention.

Virtus.pro will face Renegades, who knocked off Team One 2-1. After Team One took a 16-3 win on Inferno, Renegades claimed Mirage 16-4 and Overpass 19-17 in overtime.

mousesports will play the winner of the Wista Krakow-Complexity Gaming match while BIG will face the winner of the Fnatic-MIBR contest.

On Thursday, the teams that directly qualified for the event will begin play, as the two brackets will be finalized after Tuesday’s results.

In Group A, the direct qualifiers are Astralis, Evil Geniuses, G2 Esports and Heroic.

In Group B, direct qualifiers Team Vitality, FaZe Clan, Natus Vincere and FURIA Esports are waiting to see who they will face.

The top three teams in each group advance to the playoffs, with the first-place teams receiving byes to the semifinals on Feb. 27, The second-place teams in one group will face the third-place teams from the other group in the quarterfinals a day earlier.

All group-stage matches and playoff matches are best-of-three except for the grand final on Feb. 28, which will be best-of-five.

Intel Extreme Masters Season XV World Championship results, with prize money, Pro Tour points and Blast Premier points

1. $400,000, 1,800 Pro Tour points, 3,200 Blast Premier points

2. $180,000, 1,400 Pro Tour points, 1,600 Blast Premier points

3-4. $80,000, 1,100 Pro Tour points, 1,000 Blast Premier points

5-6. $40,000, 825 Pro Tour points, 400 Blast Premier points

7-8. $24,000, 575 Pro Tour points, 200 Blast Premier points

9-12. $16,000, 325 Pro Tour points, no Blast Premier points

13-15. $10,000, 125 Pro Tour points, no Blast Premier points

17-20. $4,500, 60 Pro Tour points, no Blast Premier points

21-24. Movistar Riders, Team One, two other teams TBA -- $2,500, no Pro Tour points, no Blast Premier points

--Field Level Media