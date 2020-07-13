reatz steps down from Illuminar

Pawel “reatz” Janczak announced that he is taking time off from Illuminar’s Counter-Strike: Global Offensive team to recharge his batteries.

The 25-year-old said in a Facebook post that he has lost his hunger to compete in recent weeks.

“This movement may seem strange to some, but over the past few weeks I felt like it wasn’t giving the team what they expect from themselves,” he wrote. “I also saw in myself that I lost my enthusiasm a bit, of course during official games I gave it 100 % but felt like this wasn’t it, so I decided to take a temporary break.

“I know this may be my worst decision, but I feel like my ‘mental’ state is far from what it was.”

Karol “rallen” Rodowicz will serve as a stand-in for reatz, who has been with Illuminar since July 2019 after competing with x-kom Team.

Illuminar’s roster consists of Pawel “innocent” Mocek, Mikolaj “mouz” Karolewski, Arek “Vegi” Nawojski, Janusz “Snax” Pogorzelski and Adrian “imd” Pieper (coach). Michal “mono” Gabszewicz and reatz are benched.

