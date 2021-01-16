innocent leaves MAD Lions, seeks new team

Pawel “innocent” Mocek has left MAD Lions and is seeking a new team.

The 27-year-old rifler from Poland joined MAD Lions on Aug. 5 before moving to inactive status on Sept. 26. He signed as a replacement for Lucas “Bubzkji” Andersen but played only five tournaments with the team before it reverted to an all-Danish lineup.

He announced his departure from the team on Twitter on Saturday.

“Today I announce that I have been released from my contract with MAD Lions and I am looking for new home,” innocent wrote. “Thank you guys for short but good time! If you are interested in getting a player like me hit me up! “

innocent began his career in 2013.

The MAD Lions roster moving forward consists of Frederik “acoR” Gyldstrand, Rasmus “sjuush” Beck, Fredrik “roeJ” Jorgensen, Rasmus “HooXi” Nielsen and Ismail “refresh” Ali.

--Field Level Media