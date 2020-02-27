G2 Esports, Team Liquid seize 2nd-round wins at IEM Katowice

G2 Esports and Team Liquid recorded victories Wednesday to advance to the third round of the Group B upper bracket at the Intel Extreme Masters Katowice 2020 World Championship in Katowice, Poland.

G2 Esports overcame a 16-13 setback to mousesports on Dust II with a 16-6 win on Inferno and 16-7 triumph on Nuke.

The victory propelled G2 Esports into a date with Team Liquid, who dispatched Evil Geniuses. Team Liquid posted a 16-7 victory on Overpass and overcame a 19-15 setback on Nuke to record a 16-10 win on Inferno.

Natus Vincere and FaZe Clan recorded victories Wednesday to advance to the third round of the Group A lower bracket.

Natus Vincere rebounded from their 2-1 loss to Fnatic on Tuesday with a 2-0 victory over Ninjas in Pyjamas. They seized a 16-3 win on Mirage and 16-10 triumph on Train to advance in the lower bracket.

FaZe Clan will provide the opposition for Natus Vincere after posting a 2-1 victory over Team Vitality. FaZe Clan overcame a 16-14 setback on Mirage by recording a 16-11 win on Nuke and 16-10 triumph on Inferno.

In lower-bracket first-round action in Group B, 100 Thieves notched a 2-0 victory over TYLOO with a 16-9 win on Inferno and 16-10 triumph on Vertigo.

TYLOO were runners-up of the Asian Closed Qualifier in January, but gained a spot as a replacement for Vici Gaming after one of their players could not obtain a visa from China in the wake of the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Mad Lions posted a 2-1 victory over Virtus.pro in the other lower-bracket match on Wednesday. Mad Lions notched a 16-14 win on Overpass and rebounded after a 16-7 setback on Vertigo with a 16-13 triumph on Dust II.

Both TYLOO and Virtus.pro were eliminated from the tournament.

Winners of the second round of the upper bracket will be assured of a spot in the six-team, single elimination playoff bracket. The winner of each group will head straight to the semifinals.

The best-of-three group stage runs through Thursday, with the top three teams from each group moving on to the playoff bracket. The 16-team, $500,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive tournament will conduct its playoff rounds from Friday through Sunday, with the champions of the best-of-five Grand Final earning the $250,000 top prize.

Prize Pool:

2. $100,000

3-4. $40,000

5-6. $15,000

7-8. $7,000

9-12. $4,000 — Ninjas in Pyjamas, Team Vitality

13-16. $2,500 — Cloud9, Renegades, TYLOO, Virtus.pro

—Field Level Media