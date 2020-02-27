Coronavirus concerns to keep audience out at Katowice playoffs

When the Intel Extreme Masters Katowice 2020 World Championship in Katowice, Poland, reaches the playoff stage on Friday, there won’t be an on-site audience because of concerns about the coronavirus outbreak, event organizer ESL announced Thursday.

There currently aren’t any confirmed cases of coronavirus in Poland, but Jaroslaw Wieczorek, the governor of Silesia, made the decision “in order to ensure the safety of residents and visitors to the region,” according to ESL.

On Twitter, IEM wrote, “Due to the dynamic changes in the global health situation, the Gouverneur of Silesian Jaroslaw Wieczorek issued a decision to remove their approval regarding ESL hosting a mass event in Katowice, Poland.”

Though the event will continue without an audience, ESL is contacting ticket holders, who will receive full refunds.

On Wednesday, health measures for IEM Katowice were updated, with plans to increase the number of health staff members and hygiene stations while making mandatory health checks for guests entering Spodek Arena.

The 16-team, $500,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive tournament will conduct its playoff rounds from Friday through Sunday, with the champions of the best-of-five Grand Final earning the $250,000 top prize.

—Field Level Media