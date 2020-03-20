Esports
Invictus add four to CS:GO team

Invictus Gaming announced the signing of four players to fill out their Counter-Strike: Global Offensive lineup.

Invictus added Peng “xiaosaGe” Song and Lifan “Viva” Ran, both formerly of Rising-Stars, as well as JiaMing “DeStRoYeR” Gu and 18-year-old Egor “killmatic” Storozhok.

DeStRoYeR last competed for EHOME.

xiaosaGe is expected to become the in-game leader for Invictus.

Earlier, the Chinese organization split with Heng “expro” Yang and Vadim “V4D1M” Panchuk, and Anton “Koshak” Platko, HLTV.org reported.

Invictus’ roster:

Peiqi “flying” Song (China)

Peng “xiaosaGe” Song (China)

JiaMing “DeStRoYeR” Gu (China)

Lifan “Viva” Ran (China)

Egor “killmatic” Storozhok (Russia)

Coach MinHui “sPiNacH” Sun (China)

