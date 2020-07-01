Team Secret part ways with juanflatroo

Team Secret and Flatron “juanflatroo” Halimi parted ways.

The organization and player announced the move Wednesday.

“Today we are announcing that we are releasing Juanflatroo from our #SecretCSGO roster,” Team Secret wrote on Twitter. “We thank him for the moments shared and wish him good luck in his future endeavors.”

In a separate post, juanflatroo cited internal conflicts as his reasoning to depart from Team Secret. He had been with the team since November.

His exit comes a little over a month after Filip “tudsoN” Tudev left the team.

Team Secret recently played with stand-ins such as Karol “rallen” Rodowicz, Haakon “Radifaction” Tholo, Zygimantas “nukkye” Chmieliauskas and Danni “smF” Dyg.

The current roster consists of Dionis “sinnopsyy” Budeci, Guy “anarkez” Trachtman and Martin “PERCY” Wessel.

—Field Level Media