North names 'Jumpy' as new head coach

Jimmy “Jumpy” Berndtsson will be joining North as its head coach of the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive team.

Jumpy, who was a former head coach of fnatic, will replace Torbjorn “mithR” Nyborg. MithR was with North for nearly one year and led them to a first-place finish at Dreamhack Sevilla and the GG.Bet Ice Challenge.

Christian Engell, Performance Coach at North, said it was a tough decision to make the change.

“We concluded, after a thorough analysis of the entire performance setup, that the team needs some new inspiration and different coaching approach to unlock the full potential of the players,” Engell said.

Jumpy hopes to provide that.

“I’m super excited about the opportunity to come and coach a team like North,” Jumpy said. “With the amount of inherent talent, that lies just beneath the surface, I think, it is just a matter of time before we can really unleash the full potential.”

As for mithR, he gave his feelings on the matter in a twitlonger. Although the departure does not appear to be mutual, mithR expressed his respect for the North organization and the people with whom he worked.

“I am more motivated than ever. I am far from done,” mithR wrote.

North wrote the following on Twitter in regard to mithRTV:

“Torbjorn “@mithRTV” Nyborg, thank you for all your dedication and hard work over the last year! You are truly one of a kind and we wish you the best of luck on your continuing journey. Oorah warrior!”

—Field Level Media