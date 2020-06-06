Syman Gaming sign kade0

Syman Gaming signed Aydos “kade0” Khayrzhan to their Counter-Strike: Global Offensive team, the Kazakh esports organization announced on Saturday.

The 20-year-old kade0 previously had served as a stand-in in place of Rasmus “kreaz” Johansson, who had been with the team since February.

After playing with PORCHA, kade0 has competed with Syman in Home Sweet Home Cup 5 and in the CIS qualifier for BLAST Premier Europe Showdown.

Syman’s roster consists of Sanzhar “neaLaN” Iskhakov, Nicolas “Keoz” Dgus, David “n0rb3r7” Danielyan, Rustem “mou” Telepov, kade0 and Aset “Solaar” Sembiev (coach).

—Field Level Media