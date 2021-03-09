FATE add KalubeR, rafftu

FATE added Bulgarians Kalin “KalubeR” Erenditsov and Kostadin “rafftu” Turbinov to their Counter-Strike: Global Offensive team, the organization announced Tuesday.

FATE also announced on Twitter that Milen “milky” Iliev will continue the season with Peak Esports, while Kaloyan “shaiK” Borisov has “decided to sit out for the time being.” Those two players joined FATE just two months ago.

The roster shuffle comes at a time in which FATE have lost eight straight series.

KalubeR, 20, returns to FATE after previously representing the club from 2019-2020. He later competed with Granit Gaming and Tenerife Titans before joining FATE.

rafftu, 21, previously competed with BPro Gaming, SKADE and Tenerife Titans.

FATE’s roster consists of Bulgarians Nikolay “niki1” Pantaleev, Ivan “Patrick” Ivanov, Ivan “Rock1nG” Stratiev, KalubeR and rafftu. Serbia’s Mihajlo “feedme” Petrovic is the team’s coach.

