Cloud9 secure IEM Katowice spot

Cloud9 secured a spot at IEM Katowice 2020 by beating MIBR 3-1 in the grand final of the North America Closed Qualifier.

It was the debut event for Cloud9’s new roster, which underwent significant offseason changes. They handily beat Riot Squad and INTZ before beating Complexity in three maps to reach the final of the eight-team event.

That gave Cloud9 a one-map advantage to start against MIBR, who had to go through the lower bracket after opening with a loss to fellow Brazilian team INTZ.

MIBR was able to win the first live map to even the final, but Cloud9 dominated Overpass 16-4 and closed out the match with a 16-12 win on Inferno.

Cloud9 recently signed the South African-based ATK roster after tying for last among 16 teams in the ESL Pro League Season 10 Americas.

Cloud9’s roster is now made up of Johnny “JT” Theodosiou, Ian “motm” Hardy, Josh “oSee” Ohm, Ricky “floppy” Kemery, Aran “Sonic” Groesbeek and coach Tiaan “T.c” Coertzen.

“WE ARE BACK, BABY!,” Cloud9 tweeted following the win over MIBR.

Only the European and Oceania qualifiers remain to round out the 16-team Katowice field.

Qualified teams:

100 Thieves

Astralis

Cloud9

Evil Geniuses

FaZe

fnatic

G2

Liquid

mousesports

Natus Vincere

Ninjas in Pyjamas

ViCi

Virtus.pro

Vitality

—Field Level Media