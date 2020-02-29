G2, Natus Vincere to meet in Katowice final

G2 Esports and Natus Vincere will meet Sunday in the Grand Final of the $500,000 Intel Extreme Masters Katowice 2020 World Championship.

G2, which advanced straight to Saturday’s semifinals out of group play, topped Fnatic 2-1. G2 took the lead with a 16-12 win on Inferno, but Fnatic came back to even the match with a 16-11 win on Dust II.

But G2 prevailed on Train 16-12 to advance to the final.

Astralis hadn’t dropped a map heading into Saturday’s semifinals but was dominated by Natus Vincere. NaVi took 16-5 wins on both Dust II and Nuke.

Sunday’s Grand Final will be a best-of-five contest.

The playoffs are being held in an empty Spodek Arena in Katowice, Poland. Organizers announced Thursday there would be no on-site audience because of concerns about the coronavirus outbreak.

The champion of the 16-team Counter-Strike: Global Offensive tournament will earn the $250,000 top prize.

Prize Pool:

2. $100,000

3-4. $40,000 - Fnatic, Astralis

5-6. $15,000 — Team Liquid, 100 Thieves

7-8. $7,000 — FaZe Clan, mousesports

9-12. $4,000 — Ninjas in Pyjamas, Team Vitality, Evil Geniuses, MAD Lions

13-16. $2,500 — Cloud9, Renegades, TYLOO, Virtus.pro

—Field Level Media