MAD Lions part ways with keen

MAD Lions parted ways with Kristers “keen” Darznieks on their Counter-Strike: Global Offensive roster, the Spanish organization announced Tuesday.

MAD Lions thanked the Latvian for his efforts during his trial period, however they noted they are actively searching for a new in-game leader.

“We knew that a leadership role would be challenging one to fill for such a young man/player,” MAD Lions said in their statement. “It was a great opportunity for him to tryout leading a squad against some of the top teams from the world and we are happy he took the chance and gave everything he had.

“Unfortunately, leadership skills at the level we need are difficult to develop in such a short time frame so we are looking for another IGL. We strongly believe that keen has a lot to offer, but we need a different profile for the time being.”

MAD Lions will look for better results on Monday when they begin play in the Spring Sweet Spring 1 Regionals.

MAD Lions’ roster consists of Denmark’s Thomas “TMB” Bundsbaek, Poland’s Filip “tudsoN” Tudev, The Ukraine’s Volodymyr “Woro2k” Veletniuk, Lithuania’s Justinas “jL” Lekavicius and Spain’s Pere “sausol” Solsona Saumell. Poland’s Jakub “kuben” Gurczynski served as the team’s coach, while Spain’s Jonathan “MusambaN1” Torrent is an assistant coach.

