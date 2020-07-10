Kjaerbye splits with North

Markus “Kjaerbye” Kjaerbye has left North’s Counter-Strike: Global Offensive team.

“It is with heavy heart, that we say goodbye to Kjaerbye. He is, at his best, not only one of the best in the world, but also a great teammate and an inspiring colleague,” said Christian Engell, the team’s performance manager in a statement.

Kjaerbye has been on leave from North since May as he addressed health issues. He joined the team in February 2018 after stints with the Copenhagen Wolves, Team Dignitas and Astralis.

His replacement has not been signed.

Kjaerbye, a 22-year-old Dane, said he expects to compete again.

“I’ve been really happy at North, but it has also been a bumpy road with many changes, and I feel that this break has made me see more clearly,” the rifler said. “Currently, I still need some time, but I know I’m far from done with CS. This is what I know, and I look forward to my next adventure.”

He has been a member of four DreamHack-winning teams.

—Field Level Media