Kjaerbye announces retirement from CS:GO

Markus “Kjaerbye” Kjaerbye announced his retirement from Counter-Strike: Global Offensive play on Wednesday.

Kjaerbye, a 23-year-old Dane, cited a lack of desire to compete at the highest level as his reason to step away from the game.

“The time has come for me to say goodbye to gaming as a professional Counter-Strike player,” Kjaerbye wrote on Twitter. “It is with a heavy heart I am writing this, but as of right now, I have no longer the hunger and determination it requires to compete on top level. This game has been a huge part of my life for the past 10 years, and I feel this is the time for me to look for new horizons and opportunities. Future work can be both inside and outside the game. Time will tell.”

Kjaerbye won the ELEAGUE Atlanta Major in January 2017 while a member of Astralis and was nominated for MVP of the competition. He was transferred to North in 2018 and competed with FaZe Clan until January before spending three months with HYENAS.

--Field Level Media