GODSENT transfer kRYSTAL to ALTERNATE aTTaX

Kevin “kRYSTAL” Amend has returned to ALTERNATE aTTax after being transferred by GODSENT, where he had been on the bench since November.

kRYSTAL, 27, was a member of GODSENT from 2011-14. He has since spent stints with eight other teams, most recently joining GODSENT in November of 2019. However, the team placed kRYSTAL on the bench two months ago while trying out Luke “emi” Vukovic.

“BEST OF LUCK CAPTAIN @kRYSTALcsgoo,” GODSENT tweeted Monday. Today we announce that we have sold kRYSTAL to the germans @ATNattax. Thank you for your time in the org and best of luck.”

ALTERNATE aTTaX now has a full lineup, with kRYSTAL joining fellow Germans Stefan “?stfN?” Seier, Robin “?ScrunK?” Röpke, Karim “?Krimbo?” Moussa, and Max “?PANIX?” Hangebruch.

“Back to GERMANY!” kRYSTAL tweeted. “Happy to announce that I am joining ALTERNATE aTTaX again after nearly 10 years. This time its up to me to guide the young players into a bright future as I was guided back then.”

